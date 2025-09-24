The trees are back: Timberwolves unveil retro jerseys to be worn at 28 games this season

The Timberwolves are bringing back the trees.
The Wolves announced Wednesday that their Classic Edition uniforms, and a court design to match, will return to the days of the “Black Trees.”
From 1998-2008, in the era of Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, the team wore black jerseys with evergreen tree borders. The tree trim made its first appearance on the team’s jerseys in 1996 before the black was introduced. They’ll be back this season for 21 home games and seven road games, starting with an Oct. 26 meeting with Indiana at Target Center.
“Our Black Trees uniforms pay tribute to one of the most defining eras in team and league history, while introducing a new generation of fans to the Timberwolves’ legacy,” said Wolves CEO Matt Caldwell in a news release.
Target Center will also feature a Classic Edition court as a replica of the parquet hardwood it used during the 1990s. The court will be used for the 21 home games where the Classic Edition jersey is worn.