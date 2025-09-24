Zebby Matthews vexes Rangers’ batters as Twins defeat Texas 4-1

Zebby Matthews and the Twins on Tuesday discovered someone having an even more unhappy September than they are. They sure made it look like fun.
Matthews’ second pitch of the night flew 411 feet and landed a dozen rows up in the right-field seats, a leadoff home run by Rangers’ DH Joc Pederson that was a bad omen for a pitcher who had allowed 15 runs in 13 2/3 innings in his three previous September starts. But Matthews shook it off and pitched seven impressive innings, not even allowing another Ranger to reach third base, leading the Twins to a 4-1 victory at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The loss was the Rangers’ eighth in a row and eliminated them from the American League playoff race.
The win was the Twins’ second in a row, a modest streak of success, perhaps, but only the second time they’ve won back-to-back games since Aug. 8.
While Matthews was flustering the Rangers, World Series champions just two seasons ago, with sliders that kept diving to the bottom of the strike zone, the Twins’ batting order put together a couple of two-run innings to back him up.
Maybe that doesn’t sound like much, but the Twins had only scored in four of their previous 40 innings entering Tuesday’s game, so rallying to victory, even from just a one-run deficit, was a mood-lifter for the visitors. Not to mention, even with the loss, Texas has still outscored the Twins, 35-17, in their four meetings this season.
The lineup was boosted by the return of both of the Twins’ injured catchers. Christian Vázquez started behind the plate for the first time since suffering an infection in his right shoulder in early August; he singled, drew two walks, was hit by a pitch — and even stole his first base of the season.
Ryan Jeffers, meanwhile, was activated from the concussion list just before game time, and served as the designated hitter after missing nearly three weeks. Jeffers singled, driving in a run, in four at-bats.