Brooks Lee, Royce Lewis home runs help Twins cool off red-hot Guardians in home finale

The game was tight, and included an unexpected rally and a couple of clutch home runs. But in the end, the big winner of the Twins’ home finale for 2025 was a surprise: the Detroit Tigers.
Yes, the Twins avoided a four-game sweep to Cleveland, baseball’s hottest team, by rallying for a 6-2 victory at Target Field on Sunday. But the Guardians, who trailed Detroit by 15½ games in July, were poised to claim a share of the AL Central lead for the first time since April if they could extend their 10-game winning streak to 11.
“It’s everything. The only thing we could do is be a roadblock to them,” said Simeon Woods Richardson, who didn’t give up a hit after the second inning in his five-inning start. “They’re striving, but they’ve still got to go through us. We had a long day [Saturday], but we came back and turned it around today.”
That, to put it delicately, was a bit of a surprise. The Guardians took a 2-0 lead before the Twins even batted, after all, and watched on the scoreboard as the Tigers fell behind against Atlanta on their way to losing 6-2, their sixth loss in a row and ninth in 10 games. Meanwhile, Cleveland was facing a Twins team that hadn’t scored in 21 consecutive innings, including back-to-back shutouts in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Byron Buxton, naturally, along with Kody Clemens, Luke Keaschall, Brooks Lee and Royce Lewis made all of those trends meaningless.
“It’s not like your goal is to be a spoiler during the season, but if you get to the end of the year and you’re in position to go spoil other teams’ seasons, that’s what you’ve got to go do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before his team heeded his objective. “You’ve got to embrace it, go out there, play hard, and [win].”
Buxton dropped a two-out double just inside the right field line in the third inning, and Clemens singled him home, ending the Twins’ scoreless streak at 23 innings.
Two innings later, Keaschall doubled to right, and Lee greeted reliever Matt Festa by rocketing a center-cut fastball 411 feet over the right field wall, giving the Twins their first lead since Wednesday.