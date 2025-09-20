Joe Ryan gives up four home runs as Twins lose to Guardians in Game 1 of doubleheader

When Joe Ryan watched Cleveland Guardians third baseman Daniel Schneeman connect on a 93-mph fastball in the fifth inning, during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, he dropped to his left knee and turned away.
Ryan, facing one of the hottest teams in baseball for his final home start of the 2025 season, allowed six hits and five of them turned into runs. He surrendered a season high four homers, all the solo variety, and the Twins were steamrolled in a 6-0 loss to a Guardians team that seemingly can’t be stopped from chugging back into the playoff race.
Cleveland has won nine consecutive games and dwindled a 12½-game deficit to Detroit in the American League Central standings to 1½ games in 26 days. Cleveland could pull to within a game of the Tigers with a victory in Game 2.
It was the 11th time the Twins were shut out this season, producing only two hits against starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and reliever Kolby Allard. After striking out 16 times in Friday’s 6-2 loss, the Twins struck out another nine times in the first game of Saturday’s twinbill.
In the first two innings, the Guardians spoiled Ryan’s chance to play spoiler. Ryan surrendered three solo homers against his first seven batters before he could even settle into his outing.
José Ramírez crushed a splitter that didn’t move out of the heart of the plate for a 388-foot homer in the first inning, his 30th home run of the season. Ramírez, who has 40 stolen bases, completed a 30-30 season for the third time in his career. He joined Howard Johnson, Alfonso Soriano, Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds as the only players with at least three 30-30 seasons in MLB history.
Ryan gave up a leadoff homer to Bo Naylor in the second inning on a first-pitch fastball that reached the second row of seats above the right field wall. Two batters later, George Valera homered on a ball that didn’t even reach the seats. Valera, who lifted a sweeper, watched his ball hit the top of the right field wall and bounce back onto the field for his first career home run.
After Ryan permitted three homers on his first 20 pitches, he retired eight of his next nine batters. He erased a walk with a double play, and he entered the fifth inning at an efficient 53 pitches.