RandBall: Cleveland Guardians are living out the Twins’ best-case scenario

The Twins and Guardians were in nearly identical positions at the All-Star break. Their fortunes have diverged greatly since then, with Cleveland trying to chase down Detroit.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2025 at 4:00PM
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio, right, scores the winning run in an August game against the Twins. (Phil Long/The Associated Press)

In the middle of July, Twins fans could still choose to see this season with glass half-full optimism.

Sure, the Twins had underachieved relative to expectations by carrying a 47-49 mark into the All-Star break. But what if they came out hot after the break, and maybe added a big bat to the lineup at the trade deadline? They would be within striking distance of a wild-card spot, and maybe they could put some heat on division-leading Detroit.

And even if none of that happened, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had expressed confidence that a sale of the Twins was getting close. Maybe a new owner would come in with a different spending philosophy than the Pohlad family.

We know, of course, what actually happened. The Twins slumped out of the break and then traded 10 MLB players (including their five best relievers). The Pohlad family in August decided to keep ownership of the team by instead adding two limited partnership groups.

Going into Tuesday’s game at Texas, the Twins’ record is 67-89, putting them at a ghastly 20-40 since the break.

The optimism glass is nearly as empty as Target Field, with the Twins finishing with their lowest non-COVID season attendance in a quarter-century.

And maybe the hardest thing to reconcile: That mid-July hope doesn’t seem silly based on what has happened since then with two other AL Central teams, something I talked about on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

The Tigers led the AL Central handily at the break. The Twins were in second place with that 47-49 record, 11½ games back. Kansas City and Cleveland were right behind them at 12 games back.

Detroit’s lead stayed relatively comfortable into September until everything fell apart. Cleveland is 15-2 in its last 17 games, with the Twins actually providing one of those defeats in the Target Field finale Sunday, while the Tigers are 4-11 in that span.

What was an 11-game Tigers lead over the Guardians sits at just one game as the two teams prepare for a three-game series starting Tuesday in Cleveland.

How did the Guardians get hot? Especially after trading former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber at the deadline? It’s been their starting pitching, even without Bieber, which has a 1.25 ERA since Sept. 5.

The Tigers’ collapse has been a collective effort, but it does show they were catchable.

Cleveland is living out the most optimistic scenario of Twins fans, while Minnesota is hoping to avoid its 90th loss Tuesday night in Texas.

What a difference a couple of months can make.

Here are nine other things to know today:

  • Veteran Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller covered his last game Sunday when the Twins beat Cleveland. He’s expected to join me on Wednesday’s podcast to talk about baseball and some of his favorite stories over the years.
    • Before that: I’m planning a postgame podcast from Game 2 of the Lynx semifinal series against Phoenix tonight. That will be shown live on Twitter/X and will be up on YouTube and audio platforms shortly after the game (6:30 p.m. start time).
      • Right now: There was plenty of Vikings talk on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery, including a film review of Sunday’s 48-10 victory with Andrew Krammer.
        • You can read more about the Lynx ahead of Game 2 with this piece on the importance of Bridget Carleton.
          • And you can read more about the Vikings’ QB situation as Ben Goessling analyzes what J.J. McCarthy can learn by watching Carson Wentz.
            • A surprising note from Monday: Kevin O’Connell revealed that rookie guard Donovan Jackson had wrist surgery and is expected to miss the next two games.
              • Did Vikings corner Isaiah Rodgers have the best game in NFL history on Sunday? That’s subjective, but numbers tell a story. He achieved a 99.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, essentially a perfect score and the highest individual grade for a game they have ever given out.
                • I regret to inform you that the Lions are still good. They were nearly flawless on offense Monday in a 38-30 win over Baltimore. The Lions, Vikings and Packers are all 2-1.
                  • Rockets guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL at a recent offseason workout, a major blow to a Houston team trying (along with the Wolves and others) to unseat Oklahoma City this season.
                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

