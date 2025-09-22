Vikings rookie guard Donovan Jackson underwent surgery on his wrist Monday in Los Angeles and will miss the next two games, coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Jackson, the 24th overall pick out of Ohio State, suffered the injury Sept. 14 against the Falcons. He started and played 56 snaps Sunday against the Bengals while already having surgery scheduled for Monday.
“It was determined last week he could play in the football game and not do any further harm,” O’Connell said.
“All along Donovan had this feel of I’m playing, I can play,” O’Connell added, “and I’m sure he would possibly try to fight through it and worry about everything later, but sometimes you have to do what’s in the best interest of a really talented young player that we have.”
Jackson, 22, will make the trip to Dublin with the team, but O’Connell said they will hold him out through both international games against the Steelers and Browns while using the following bye week to help him heal.
“He’s off to a great start in his career,” O’Connell said. “Everything we hoped he would be and yesterday was a big-time day for so many layers for him: showing his toughness, showing his commitment and being a huge part of our ability to not only run the football, but just be effective on offense.”
The Vikings expect center Ryan Kelly and backup tackle Justin Skule to clear the concussion protocol and play Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, O’Connell said. Guard Blake Brandel, who started every game at left guard last season, will replace Jackson.
Brandel played both left tackle and left guard against Cincinnati, replacing Jackson briefly when the rookie’s nose was bloodied. O’Connell knew Jackson was playing through a different injury already.