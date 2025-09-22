The Vikings, who’d had 452 offensive yards total their first two games, had 352 on Sunday, running 31 times for 169 yards while holding the ball for just over 30 minutes. They committed 13 penalties for 105 yards, and Wentz was sacked three times as he held the ball and the Vikings’ protection unit showed cracks early. But as the offense settled while the defense seized the ball, the Vikings built a lead sizable enough for their starting QB to join most of their defensive starters on the sideline in the fourth quarter, watching the rest of the game with a baseball cap and a towel around his neck.