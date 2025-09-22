Vikings

Analysis: In a surprising about-face, the Vikings become the team they hoped to be

A ball-hawking defense. A bruising run game. An efficient quarterback. Many elements of the Vikings’ 2025 plan came together in a 48-10 victory over the Bengals.

Columnist Icon

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2025 at 4:00AM
Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) runs an interception back 87 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, the first of his two TDs against Cincinnati on Sunday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Four takeaways before halftime. Two defensive touchdowns from the same player in the game’s first 29 minutes. Seventeen points in the last 1:47 of the second quarter. The turnovers and points piled up with such ease, even the Vikings’ most seasoned players were left speechless.

“I’m still at a loss for words,” safety Josh Metellus said. “I kept thinking it was like practice. I was like, ‘Ain’t no way we’re touching the ball this much. He can’t be scoring touchdowns — [there] ain’t no whistle.’ It was crazy.”

The Vikings’ condition, before Sunday’s game with the Bengals, also provided few tells that the team’s biggest win since 1998 was incoming. A team that had scored six points in a Sunday night home opener the week before was preparing to start a quarterback it had acquired less than a month earlier, readying a center for his first NFL start and gauging how extensively it could use three key starters on their way back from injury.

“It was not too long ago we didn’t have a good taste in our mouth in that very locker room,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Sometimes, it’s just a reality check on figuring out exactly who you want to be as a team.”

If the 48-10 margin by which the Vikings (2-1) beat the Bengals on Sunday seemed surprising, so did the fact that a team that had appeared so discombobulated through two weeks could suddenly snap into form.

  • General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell envisioned a brutish run game that would ease its quarterback transition; Jordan Mason gained 116 yards on just 16 carries, becoming the first running back with 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game in O’Connell’s tenure.
    • The Vikings, who led the league in takeaways last year, reformed their secondary with lightly used Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers a key piece on the open side of the field. Before halftime Sunday, Rodgers had become the first player in NFL history to return a fumble and an interception for touchdown in the same game where he forced two fumbles.
      • Even with J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback they’d built it all for, watching from the bench because of a high ankle sprain, the Vikings got the kind of efficient QB performance they’d imagined as part of their 2025 formula. It came from Carson Wentz, the former NFL MVP candidate making his childhood favorite team his sixth employer in six years.

        Wentz capably played “point guard,” as O’Connell put it, completing 14 of his 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns before handing fourth-quarter QB duties over to rookie Max Brosmer with the Vikings up 38.

        “That’s what I want to do when I go out there,” Wentz said. “I don’t want to be the one making plays; I just want to get it to these playmakers. That’s always been my philosophy, and we’ve got some good ones here.”

        The end product? Seven days after their worst home opener loss since 2014, the Vikings scored their most lopsided victory since their 1998 juggernaut beat the Jaguars 50-10 in the Metrodome on Dec. 20, 1998.

        The Vikings, who’d had 452 offensive yards total their first two games, had 352 on Sunday, running 31 times for 169 yards while holding the ball for just over 30 minutes. They committed 13 penalties for 105 yards, and Wentz was sacked three times as he held the ball and the Vikings’ protection unit showed cracks early. But as the offense settled while the defense seized the ball, the Vikings built a lead sizable enough for their starting QB to join most of their defensive starters on the sideline in the fourth quarter, watching the rest of the game with a baseball cap and a towel around his neck.

        “We definitely needed that,” edge rusher Jonathan Greenard said. “In football, there are just so many different waves and stuff like that. You’ve just got to be able to weather every single storm. But we started fast. We don’t have to be in those tough, nitty gritty games at the end.”

        Those close games have become almost weekly occurrences for the Vikings under O’Connell, and this week’s changes on offense suggested they might be in for another one against Cincinnati (2-1). In meetings the night before the game, though, coaches and players stressed a fast start, scoring first for the first time this season and seizing the momentum that had eluded them against the Bears and Falcons.

        Related Coverage

        After taking the opening kickoff, the Vikings delivered a seven-play, 64-yard drive that had them in the end zone in just over two minutes. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, playing for the first time since last October’s knee surgery, delivered a key block on the opening play that sprang Mason for a 10-yard gain. The Bengals contributed another 20 yards of penalties on the first two snaps, and Wentz hit Justin Jefferson over the middle for 16 yards.

        Three plays later, Wentz hit Josh Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown, and Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” rang over the U.S. Bank Stadium sound system for the first time this season. Oliver matched the stadium’s fireworks with a thunderous spike and Jefferson mirrored him, punching the air in perfect rhythm with Oliver spiking the ball.

        “That’s the first time this season we started fast, coming out and letting [Wentz] pick and choose his players to throw to,” Jefferson said. “Kudos to him for stepping up in this role. He’s not new to that, but it was a great job by him.”

        Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, celebrates with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after a Minnesota touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

        The Vikings punted on their next two drives, when Wentz was sacked twice and Darrisaw committed the first of five false starts. But with the Bengals at the Vikings 29, the defense delivered its first play that would change the game.

        Safety Harrison Smith, playing his first game this season after returning from a personal health matter, dropped into zone coverage on second-and-9 and got a finger on Jake Browning’s throw for running back Chase Brown. Smith tipped it to Rodgers, who caught it before placing his left hand on the turf to steady himself. The former high school sprinter eclipsed 20 mph as he raced down the left sideline for an 87-yard touchdown that put the Vikings up 14-0.

        “I’ve been saying it all week: I just want to showcase who Isaiah Rodgers is, and who Isaiah Rodgers can be,” the cornerback said.

        The Vikings signed Rodgers to a two-year deal worth just over $11 million in March, after defensive coordinator Brian Flores saw a corner with the speed and “sticky coverage” skills to transcend his 5-foot-10, 178-pound frame.

        “We sat down and watched him, and quite frankly, I was pretty surprised that we were going to have a legitimate chance to get him,” O’Connell said, adding, “I know he’s been impactful wherever he’s ever been. It’s the consistency of getting the opportunity, and what a performance today. Just spectacular.”

        GAMEBOOK: Vikings 48, Cincinnati 10

        NFL standings

        With the Vikings up 17-3 at the two-minute warning, Rodgers punched the ball out of tight end Noah Fant’s hands and corralled it on the ground before leaping to his feet and pulling away from hapless Bengals pursuers on the way to 66-yard touchdown.

        That score made it 24-3, and Rodgers struck once more before halftime, forcing a Ja’Marr Chase fumble that set up Mason’s first TD run to put the Vikings up 31-3.

        After yet another Bengals fumble (this one caused by Jalen Redmond), Will Reichard finished the half with a 62-yard field goal, which eclipsed Greg Joseph’s 61-yard game-winner against the Giants in 2022 for the longest in Vikings history. It was 34-3, and the Bengals were practically vanquished.

        “It’s nothing crazy about it,” Smith said. “Everybody’s just doing their job, playing with enthusiasm. When it’s working, that’s what it looks like.”

        The outcome is rarely that lopsided. But for the Vikings, the inputs — a defense nearing full capacity, an offense with size and skill and a resourceful group of special teams players — seemed close to what they’d hoped for all along.

        Watch the postgame “Access Vikings”:

        Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis from Ben Goessling in your inbox every Friday. Subscribe to the “Access Vikings” podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

        about the writer

        about the writer

        Ben Goessling

        Sports reporter

        Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

        See Moreicon

        More from Vikings

        See More

        Vikings

        ‘Bruiser’ Jordan Mason lands more than a few blows for the Vikings against the Bengals

        card image

        Mason, the running back the Vikings traded for in March, scored two touchdowns and recorded the team’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

        Vikings

        Analysis: In stunning about-face, Vikings become the team they hoped to be

        Staff headshot
        Ben Goessling
        card image

        Vikings

        Scoggins: Carson Wentz dishes out exactly what the Vikings need in his first start at QB

        Staff headshot
        Chip Scoggins
        card image