Four takeaways before halftime. Two defensive touchdowns from the same player in the game’s first 29 minutes. Seventeen points in the last 1:47 of the second quarter. The turnovers and points piled up with such ease, even the Vikings’ most seasoned players were left speechless.
“I’m still at a loss for words,” safety Josh Metellus said. “I kept thinking it was like practice. I was like, ‘Ain’t no way we’re touching the ball this much. He can’t be scoring touchdowns — [there] ain’t no whistle.’ It was crazy.”
The Vikings’ condition, before Sunday’s game with the Bengals, also provided few tells that the team’s biggest win since 1998 was incoming. A team that had scored six points in a Sunday night home opener the week before was preparing to start a quarterback it had acquired less than a month earlier, readying a center for his first NFL start and gauging how extensively it could use three key starters on their way back from injury.
“It was not too long ago we didn’t have a good taste in our mouth in that very locker room,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Sometimes, it’s just a reality check on figuring out exactly who you want to be as a team.”
If the 48-10 margin by which the Vikings (2-1) beat the Bengals on Sunday seemed surprising, so did the fact that a team that had appeared so discombobulated through two weeks could suddenly snap into form.
- General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell envisioned a brutish run game that would ease its quarterback transition; Jordan Mason gained 116 yards on just 16 carries, becoming the first running back with 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game in O’Connell’s tenure.
- The Vikings, who led the league in takeaways last year, reformed their secondary with lightly used Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers a key piece on the open side of the field. Before halftime Sunday, Rodgers had become the first player in NFL history to return a fumble and an interception for touchdown in the same game where he forced two fumbles.
- Even with J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback they’d built it all for, watching from the bench because of a high ankle sprain, the Vikings got the kind of efficient QB performance they’d imagined as part of their 2025 formula. It came from Carson Wentz, the former NFL MVP candidate making his childhood favorite team his sixth employer in six years.
Wentz capably played “point guard,” as O’Connell put it, completing 14 of his 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns before handing fourth-quarter QB duties over to rookie Max Brosmer with the Vikings up 38.
“That’s what I want to do when I go out there,” Wentz said. “I don’t want to be the one making plays; I just want to get it to these playmakers. That’s always been my philosophy, and we’ve got some good ones here.”
The end product? Seven days after their worst home opener loss since 2014, the Vikings scored their most lopsided victory since their 1998 juggernaut beat the Jaguars 50-10 in the Metrodome on Dec. 20, 1998.