Takeaways: Vikings rout the Bengals 48-10 behind defense, run game

Though the Vikings’ offensive line penalties and issues protecting Wentz will need attention after this one, they showed a recipe for how they can win games even as they clean things up on offense. Their defense was at its frenetic best, and though Jordan Mason’s emergence in the ground game came against the feeble Bengals run defense, he showed the kind of decisive cuts and forceful running style the Vikings prized when they traded for him in March. Wentz was more decisive with some of his throws than McCarthy has been, and he protected the ball in a way the Vikings’ first-year starter hasn’t done yet. But if the Vikings can put this kind of a formula together, it should help them be competitive in the midst of their quarterback development.