Takeaways: Vikings rout the Bengals 48-10 behind defense, run game

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns to propel the Vikings to a victory on a day when the offense still had some things to figure out.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 21, 2025 at 8:37PM
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrate with tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) after he scored a third-quarter touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings came into Sunday with a first-time starting quarterback, a series of injury questions on their offensive line and a defense that needed to contain one of the league’s best wide receiving tandems.

With all that uncertainty as the backdrop, the Vikings delivered a blowout win so lopsided, they broke multiple franchise records and ended the game with Max Brosmer at quarterback in garbage time.

They beat the Bengals 48-10, scoring their most lopsided win since a 50-10 victory over the Jaguars on Dec. 20, 1998. Isaiah Rodgers returned a fumble and an interception for a touchdown, while Will Reichard ended the first half with a franchise-record 62-yard field goal that made it 34-3 at halftime. The Vikings forced five turnovers, intercepting Jake Browning twice and recovering three fumbles.

Why it happened

The Vikings forced four turnovers in the first half, as Rodgers put together a game unlike any in NFL history. Before the second quarter ended, he became the first player ever to return an interception and a fumble for a touchdown while forcing two fumbles in the same game. The Vikings pass rush overwhelmed the putrid Bengals offensive line, with another fearsome effort from Jonathan Greenard and a more diverse set of pressure packages following the returns of Harrison Smith and Andrew Van Ginkel, and they were able to lean on their running game in the second half after building a 31-point lead by halftime.

What it means

Though the Vikings’ offensive line penalties and issues protecting Wentz will need attention after this one, they showed a recipe for how they can win games even as they clean things up on offense. Their defense was at its frenetic best, and though Jordan Mason’s emergence in the ground game came against the feeble Bengals run defense, he showed the kind of decisive cuts and forceful running style the Vikings prized when they traded for him in March. Wentz was more decisive with some of his throws than McCarthy has been, and he protected the ball in a way the Vikings’ first-year starter hasn’t done yet. But if the Vikings can put this kind of a formula together, it should help them be competitive in the midst of their quarterback development.

Play of the game

With two minutes left in the half, Rodgers punched the ball away from Noah Fant, corralled the loose ball while he was on the ground, got up and raced 63 yards for his second touchdown of the game. It put the Vikings up 24-3 with 1:47 left in the first half; they would add 10 more points before halftime.

Turning point

The Bengals had an early chance to tie the score with a drive that had reached the Vikings 29-yard line, when Browning tried running back Chase Brown while attempting to escape pressure from Ivan Pace Jr. Harrison Smith had dropped into zone coverage, and got a hand on Browning’s pass, tipping it toward Rodgers. The cornerback corralled the ball, and brought it back 87 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-0 Vikings.

Up next

Vikings at Steelers in Dublin, Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m.

The Vikings (2-1) will head overseas to play the NFL’s first game in Dublin next Sunday against the Steelers (2-1). Wentz figures to start again while J.J. McCarthy recovers from his sprained right ankle, while the Vikings will try to beat Aaron Rodgers in another country for the second time in as many years.

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

