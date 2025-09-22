Kevin O’Connell used a basketball analogy to describe Carson Wentz’s debut in a Vikings uniform.
“He played point guard for us,” the coach said.
In basketball vernacular, Wentz played a solid floor game, more efficient than flashy, which is all the Vikings needed on a day when cornerback Isaiah Rodgers turned the team’s quarterback situation into a secondary discussion.
A 48-10 runaway win over the Cincinnati Bengals was so thorough that Wentz didn’t even play in the fourth quarter. He showed enough of a steady hand on the offense that O’Connell announced that he will get “another opportunity” next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin as J.J. McCarthy recovers from a high ankle sprain.
“I told him when we took him out of the game that I was the least surprised person in the whole building that he was able to go out there and effectively run our offense,” O’Connell said.
Wentz was understandably emotional before kickoff. He grew up in Bismarck, N.D., rooting for the Vikings, so “obviously being in the purple and gold means a little extra something to me,” he said.
Being able to start a meaningful game again felt personally rewarding as well after hopscotching from team to team as a backup. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to start a game for six different teams in six consecutive seasons.
Whatever emotions were swirling inside, he looked rather calm once he took the field.