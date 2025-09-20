The Vikings are a bruised and battered mess that might be missing as many as nine starters on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their 22-year-old quarterback of the future is, once again, stuck in park. Their defense can’t stop the run. Jordan Addison’s suspension has another week to go. And life as we were led to believe it would exist in Purple Nirvana 2025 is O-V-E-R after only two games.
Thanks for coming. See you at the draft in April.
Or …
“This is the NFL,” receiver Adam Thielen shrugged. “It’s not going to be perfect.”
This is the NFL. Four simple words that mean so much more when spoken by veterans who have experienced things like, let’s just say, backup Case Keenum going 11-2 en route to the NFC title game when all hope was lost after the Vikings’ 2017 season started 1-1 with a beatdown at Pittsburgh.
Mainly, those four words — “This is the NFL” — mean don’t give up. Don’t panic. At least not at 1-1 and five weeks shy of Halloween.
“Adversity,” said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, “is an opportunity for growth.”
Sounds painfully corny. Unless you’re, say, the 49ers, who lost quarterback Brock Purdy among their plethora of injuries and won with Mac Jones. Or the Bengals, who lost Joe Burrow and won when former Vikings nobody Jake Browning executed a 92-yard touchdown drive to push Cincinnati to 2-0 heading into U.S. Bank Stadium, where Browning will face the Vikings on Sunday in his first start since going 4-3 in 2023 with an overtime win against Minnesota.