Analysis: Is the Vikings’ quarterback job Carson Wentz’s to lose?

Kevin O’Connell’s non-answer Monday to the question about whether quarterback J.J. McCarthy will regain his starting job once he’s healthy was noncommittal, not what either side of the brewing debate wants to hear and also perfect for where the 2-1 Vikings are this week with 32-year-old Carson Wentz having played with poise in his 100th NFL game and where the 1-1 Vikings were last week with McCarthy looking like what he is: 10 years younger and 98 games greener than Wentz.