For the Lynx, Bridget Carleton’s playoff contributions are quiet, until they’re not

Bridget Carleton, to the untrained eye, was having a quiet night for the Lynx.
She was still scoreless as the Lynx tried to claw its way back from another halftime deficit, this time in an eventual 82-69 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday at Target Center.
But with 9 minutes, 17 seconds left to play, a pullup jumper bagged Carleton her first points of the night. Then, she drove down the baseline and kicked a pass out to Kayla McBride for an open three-pointer as the Lynx surged ahead in the fourth quarter.
When Courtney Williams dished a pass to Carleton with 2:35 to go, Williams turned around, put up three fingers and began walking toward halfcourt before Carleton had even shot the three-pointer, let alone when she sunk it from 26 feet.
“If you have a bad game,” Carleton said pregame, “a good one is coming.”
By simple statistical measures, this regular season was a less flashy one for the 6-foot-2 Carleton, a player who has never needed to be flashy for her impact to be felt on a deep Lynx squad.
The starting small forward’s 6.5 points per game were down from last year’s career-high of 9.6. Last year’s 44.4% three-point shooting — good for fifth in the league — dipped to 37.3%, with lower shooting volume across the board.
But come playoffs, Carleton has hit those shots when it counts most, just like when she sank a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left in Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals for an 82-80 victory over the Liberty to force a winner-take-all finale at New York.