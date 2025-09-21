Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington ruled out for rest of season because of left foot injury

The Lynx traded for the 5-foot-11 guard on Aug. 3, adding 2024’s Most Improved Player in exchange for moving Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to the Dallas Wings. Carrington brought defensive intensity and postseason experience to the Lynx, having appeared in the 2022 WNBA Finals with the Connecticut Sun, followed by back-to-back semifinals appearances.