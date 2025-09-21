Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington ruled out for rest of season because of left foot injury

After suffering a left foot sprain in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, the team announced Saturday night.
Carrington left in the fourth quarter of the Lynx’s 75-74 victory over Golden State in Game 2 on Wednesday night in San Jose, Calif., and did not return. At a Friday news conference honoring Alanna Smith’s selection as Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Carrington wore a walking boot on her left foot and entered on crutches.
“After undergoing an MRI, Carrington was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where a significant mid-foot sprain was confirmed,” the team said in announcing the news Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Carrington had been ruled out of Game 1 of the Lynx’s second round playoff series against Phoenix, slated for 4 p.m. Sunday at Target Center.
The Lynx traded for the 5-foot-11 guard on Aug. 3, adding 2024’s Most Improved Player in exchange for moving Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to the Dallas Wings. Carrington brought defensive intensity and postseason experience to the Lynx, having appeared in the 2022 WNBA Finals with the Connecticut Sun, followed by back-to-back semifinals appearances.
Carrington averaged 8.6 points. 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.6 minutes off the bench in 11 regular-season games for the Lynx, having missed the final four games because of a lingering shoulder injury before returning for Game 1 of the playoffs against the Valkyries.