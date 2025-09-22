The No. 1-seeded Lynx have set plenty of commendable records this season, sure. But in the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against Phoenix on Sunday at Target Center, the Lynx were “setting records in the wrong direction,” coach Cheryl Reeve said.
Phoenix had scored 42 of its 47 first-half points in the paint, a league record for a half in a playoff game. Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas had put up nine triple-doubles this season — more than double the number any WNBA player has completed in a career — and looked well on her way to another. She had 16 points, four assists and four rebounds in the first half, “the Engine” finding little Lynx resistance when she drove to the basket.
And yet the Lynx were down only seven points. Minnesota’s defense changed its tune in the second half, holding Phoenix to 22 points, the second-fewest allowed in a playoff half in franchise history, and the Lynx came away with an 82-69 win to go up 1-0 in the best-of-five series.
Three keys led to the Lynx setting records in the right direction:
The WNBA’s “tush push”
Before Game 1, Reeve compared the flat screen that Phoenix likes to run for Thomas — set near the top of the key, with the screener’s back to the baseline — to the Philadelphia Eagles’ controversial “tush push,“ in reference to its physical nature and weak tie to the rules.
“We’ll see how it goes for us, but if it doesn’t go well for us, we’re going be petitioning to get that out of our league,” Reeve joked, including a profanity and, on the way out, throwing a “Go Eagles” over her shoulder in reference to her hometown team.
The Lynx could have started drafting the petition at halftime. But what Reeve called a “collaborative” film review led to more double-teaming of Thomas and defensive tweaks for guard Courtney Williams, who also scored a game-high 23 points.
“She kind of put her money where her mouth was and tried to change things for us and make things a little more difficult,” Reeve said.