Before Game 1 of the WNBA playoff semifinals Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was asked about the plan to defend Alyssa Thomas, a triple-double engine who finished third in MVP voting that morning.
“Eat your Wheaties,” she said in jest.
But then, serious: “She’s great at what she does. And we’ll try to be intelligent about … her physicality or her disrupting and all the things that she does.”
The Lynx must have dug around and found some of the famous breakfast cereal underneath the bench before the fourth quarter. No. 1 Minnesota shook off another slow start to beat Phoenix 82-69 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals.
The Lynx outscored Phoenix 23-10 in the fourth quarter, led by a team-high 23 points from guard Courtney Williams.
Thomas, meanwhile, finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists — but only two of those points came after halftime. Kahleah Copper scored a team-high 22.
Minnesota suffered from another lethargic first half after having to dig itself out of a shallow hole in Game 1 of their Round 1 sweep of Golden State, then a ditch in Game 2. Phoenix, up 47-40 at halftime, scored 42 of its first-half points in the paint, the most in a half in WNBA playoff history.
What it means
The Lynx take an early edge in the best-of-five semifinals series, with a spot in the WNBA Finals on the line. Sunday’s game proved that if the Lynx want to get back to the finals for the chance to avenge last year’s runner-up finish, beating a healthy Phoenix team will be a tall task.