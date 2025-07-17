When Kayla McBride shoots, you expect buckets.
On Wednesday, she scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Her offense was much needed on a day during which Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve sensed that her team was somewhat worn down from the schedule. She also had to scheme against a Mercury team with good size while superstar Napheesa Collier focused on defending Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas, who can go on a blinder and dominate games.
McBride opened the scoring with a driving layup. By halftime, she had 12 points as the Lynx gained control of the game and eased to a 79-66 victory in front of an announced crowd of 16,421 — mostly screaming children on a camp day — at Target Center.
It was a splendid performance — by the children as they knew every song that was played over the sound system.
“I’ve got to hit our non-camp day fans and say, ‘Hey you need to take a little lesson there,’” Reeve said. “That was impressive.”
McBride also grabbed five rebounds, handed out five assists and added two steals. She entered Wednesday averaging 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. It was her third game scoring at least 17 points. And she picked up her rebounding and assists to fit the game plan.
There are more layers to McBride than hitting three-pointers. She’s well-rounded offensively and just as skilled at guiding younger players.
Before Wednesday’s game against Phoenix, Lynx forward Diamond Miller spoke of how McBride has been a mentor to her.