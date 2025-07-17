Sports

Neal: Victory over Mercury proof Kayla McBride is an All-Star

She doesn’t have the star power of Napheesa Collier or the ferociousness of Courtney Williams, but McBride is just as valuable to the first-place Lynx.

July 17, 2025 at 10:00AM
Lynx forward Kayla McBride (21) scores a layup against the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter on Wednesday at Target Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Kayla McBride shoots, you expect buckets.

On Wednesday, she scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Her offense was much needed on a day during which Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve sensed that her team was somewhat worn down from the schedule. She also had to scheme against a Mercury team with good size while superstar Napheesa Collier focused on defending Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas, who can go on a blinder and dominate games.

McBride opened the scoring with a driving layup. By halftime, she had 12 points as the Lynx gained control of the game and eased to a 79-66 victory in front of an announced crowd of 16,421 — mostly screaming children on a camp day — at Target Center.

It was a splendid performance — by the children as they knew every song that was played over the sound system.

“I’ve got to hit our non-camp day fans and say, ‘Hey you need to take a little lesson there,’” Reeve said. “That was impressive.”

McBride also grabbed five rebounds, handed out five assists and added two steals. She entered Wednesday averaging 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. It was her third game scoring at least 17 points. And she picked up her rebounding and assists to fit the game plan.

There are more layers to McBride than hitting three-pointers. She’s well-rounded offensively and just as skilled at guiding younger players.

Before Wednesday’s game against Phoenix, Lynx forward Diamond Miller spoke of how McBride has been a mentor to her.

Following the victory over the Mercury, Reeve spoke of McBride’s qualities besides scoring.

“Obviously the leadership,” Reeve said. “What she’s been through in her career, so many situations. And we count on her heavily in moments in the game when it gets tough or when we start moving players around.

“She’s the one who helps us get people organized.”

Appreciation for McBride became more audible recently when she was not named to Saturday’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Teammates Collier and Courtney Williams were, and the Lynx coaching staff is headed there as well.

That was corrected on Tuesday when McBride was named a replacement for Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard. It will be McBride’s second consecutive All-Star Game and fifth overall.

While McBride has to cancel her All-Star break trip to Turks and Caicos, the outrage over the initial omission hasn’t totally dissipated.

“We’re the number one team,” Williams said before the game. “Every team that I have seen damn near in the last three, four, five years, if they are the number one team they got at least three players, sometimes four (on the All-Star team).

“I don’t understand how people are ignoring that.”

McBride appreciates how her teammates and coaches advocated for her, pointing out that it is reflective of the vibe and camaraderie that has been established during her five seasons with the Lynx.

“It’s really special,” McBride, 33, said. “As you get older, they get a little bit more special, because you never know how many you’re going to get. When you’re 23 you don’t think like, ‘Oh, this might be my last one,’ you know? But when you’re 33 you do.

“So I am just really fortunate, and I just have a lot of love for this organization, for (Reeve) believing in me, and so to be able to do it alongside them, it’s really, really special for me, for sure.”

Her relationship with Miller is an example of her buy-in. Miller has had a bumpy road since being drafted by the team in 2023 battling a knee injury and fighting for playing time. On Wednesday, she played in her 21st game, matching her total from all of last season. McBride has been a resource for Miller throughout her still-early career.

There wasn’t good chemistry on the 2022 Lynx, Reeve said, but she noticed how McBride embraced the rookies that year. McBride had decided to be more selfless as a teammate.

“And then now, especially with Diamond, like seeing her get her opportunities and trying to maximize them.” McBride said. “I just, I see them work every single day, and I know what it is to be a young kid in this league, just trying to prove yourself, and so just being able to kind of redirect them in the right way. It’s a lot of fun.”

McBride can score. McBride can help players be at the right spots. McBride is unselfish with the ball and unselfish with her time for younger players.

It’s easy to understand why McBride deserves to play in her fifth All-Star game.

