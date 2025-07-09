WNBA All-Star captains reunite Collier and Reeve with trade

The WNBA All-Star captains orchestrated a trade Tuesday: They swapped coaches.
The Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve will coach the team that includes two of her players, including All-Star captain Napheesa Collier, on July 19 in Indianapolis. The New York Liberty’s Sandy Brondello will coach the team captained by Indiana’s Caitlin Clark.
There’s history here. When Clark didn’t make the Olympic team coached by Reeve last year, some people blamed Reeve, although the Lynx coach had nothing to do with the selection of players.
Reeve had hinted at a trade of All-Star coaches. Because the Lynx has the WNBA’s best record, she was assigned to coach the All-Star team captained by the highest vote-getter. That was Clark. “Well,” Reeve joked then, “there’s transacting that can happen.”
That transaction was joined by others Tuesday, when Clark and Collier drafted their teams.
Clark had the first pick because of her vote total and chose Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston No. 1, while Collier took her Unrivaled business partner Breanna Stewart first.
Clark’s other choices for starters were New York’s Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and Phoenix’s Satou Sabally, and she picked Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell as a reserve.
“I feel good. My team is very well-rounded. Love the team we have to start — the first five, I think we’re off to a good start,” Clark said.