Lynx guard Courtney Williams selected as WNBA All-Star reserve

Courtney Williams will join Lynx teammate Napheesa Collier at this year’s WNBA All-Star Game.
The league announced Sunday that the point guard was voted in as an All-Star reserve by WNBA head coaches. This year’s All-Star Game is July 19 in Indianapolis.
Williams, who also was an All-Star in 2021 with Atlanta, becomes the 14th player in Lynx history to be chosen for an All-Star Game. It’s the 10th time in franchise history multiple Lynx players have been named to the All-Star Game in the same season and first since 2019, when Collier, Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims were selected.
A 10-year veteran in her second season with the Lynx, Williams is averaging 12.9 points per game on 41.5% shooting, 4.7 rebounds, a team-best 5.9 assists and a career-high 1.6 steals in 26.9 minutes per game this season. She ranks fourth in the WNBA in assists and ninth in steals.
Collier and Fever star Caitlin Clark will serve as All-Star captains and will select rosters for the game via draft, with results aired on Tuesday night on ESPN.