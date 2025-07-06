It appears Belgian star Emma Meesseman, ready to return to the WNBA, is poised to make a decision on where that return will come.
Napheesa Collier’s opinion: It should be with the Lynx.
“I think Emma would fit so perfectly,” Collier said before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Sky.
The 6-4 Meesseman just finished leading the Belgian team to victory in the FIBA women’s EuroBasket championship, winning the tournament MVP award. She is widely considered to be the best women’s basketball player in the world not currently on a WNBA roster.
Soon, she could join one.
There are a lot of connections between the 32-year-old Meesseman and the Lynx. She was the MVP of the 2019 WNBA Finals, during which she averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and shot better than 57 percent in the Washington Mystics’ five-game victory over the Connecticut Sun.
Mike Thibault was the coach of that Mystics team and also the coach for Belgium in the tournament. His son Eric was on that Mystics staff and is currently an associate head coach for the Lynx.
Meesseman also played overseas with both Collier and Kayla McBride for Fenerbahçe, the Turkish EuroBasket powerhouse.