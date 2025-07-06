Lynx

Would Emma Meesseman be open to joining Lynx? Napheesa Collier is all for it.

The European star has not played in the WNBA since 2022 but is apparently looking for a team and has plenty of connections in Minnesota.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 6, 2025
Belgium's Emma Meesseman puts up a shot against Spain during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match in Greece on June 29. (Yorgos Karahalis)

It appears Belgian star Emma Meesseman, ready to return to the WNBA, is poised to make a decision on where that return will come.

Napheesa Collier’s opinion: It should be with the Lynx.

“I think Emma would fit so perfectly,” Collier said before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Sky.

The 6-4 Meesseman just finished leading the Belgian team to victory in the FIBA women’s EuroBasket championship, winning the tournament MVP award. She is widely considered to be the best women’s basketball player in the world not currently on a WNBA roster.

Soon, she could join one.

There are a lot of connections between the 32-year-old Meesseman and the Lynx. She was the MVP of the 2019 WNBA Finals, during which she averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and shot better than 57 percent in the Washington Mystics’ five-game victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Mike Thibault was the coach of that Mystics team and also the coach for Belgium in the tournament. His son Eric was on that Mystics staff and is currently an associate head coach for the Lynx.

Meesseman also played overseas with both Collier and Kayla McBride for Fenerbahçe, the Turkish EuroBasket powerhouse.

Meesseman is a versatile forward who can play inside and out. An accurate shooter, she is also an effective facilitator. Her skillset would seem to mesh well with the share-the-ball, stretch-the-defense approach the Lynx take on offense.

Not surprisingly, Collier agrees.

“I mean, not only do you have the background [that] she’s played with KMac and I,” Collier said. “We know that chemistry-wise we would fit really well together.”

And then there is the strong chemistry the Lynx have. “Emma is a winner,” Collier said. “I think she’s always played for winning organizations. I think we have that. The way we treat players, just our team atmosphere.”

The Lynx are atop the WNBA standings with the All-Star Game break approaching. The addition of a player such as Meesseman would deepen an already effective frontcourt.

Meesseman has played eight WNBA seasons, but she hasn’t played in the league since a season in Chicago in 2022, when she was chosen as an All-Star for the second time. Her return would be reminiscent of the Lynx’s addition of Sylvia Fowles midway through their 2015 championship season.

Collier would love to see it.

“It would give us an even better chance of winning,” she said. “I love playing with Emma. She’s such an elite player. Not only a great player, but also a great person.”

