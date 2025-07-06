Challenged by the Valkyries, Lynx push back for victory

Just under five minutes remained in the third quarter. The Lynx, who had led by as many as 10, had fallen behind by two points to a Golden State team that seemed unable to miss.
It was at that point, apparently, when the Lynx decided enough was enough.
Over the course of the next nine minutes the Lynx outscored the Valkyries by 14 points on the way to an 82-71 victory Saturday at Target Center.
It was an amazing reversal of momentum in a game that had a few of them.
The biggest: Golden State made 8-of-10 shots and all three three-pointers it tried while taking a two-point lead with 4½ minutes left in the third quarter.
Then it was all Lynx. Napheesa Collier scored 14 of her 22 points in that 21-4 run that put the Lynx — who started the fourth quarter 6-0 — up 15 on Bridget Carleton’s corner three with 5:52 left in the game.
Collier made eight of 11 shots and her only three-pointer and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line, pushing her stretch of consecutive free throws made to 38. Courtney Williams scored 15, Kayla McBride 10. Center Alanna Smith had five points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks when she left the game with 7:54 left in the third because of a right knee injury.
The Lynx (16-2), who won their fourth straight game, had a 21-12 edge on bench points and a 19-5 edge on points off turnovers. Minnesota had eight players score at least five points and had assists on 25 of 29 made field goals.