Challenged by the Valkyries, Lynx push back for victory

Lynx

Minnesota Lynx, challenged by the Golden State Valkyries, push back for victory

Golden State took a lead in the third quarter, until Minnesota surged away behind Napheesa Collier.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 6, 2025 at 2:05AM
Lynx guard Courtney Williams celebrates after a play in the third quarter Saturday in a victory over Golden State at Target Center. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Just under five minutes remained in the third quarter. The Lynx, who had led by as many as 10, had fallen behind by two points to a Golden State team that seemed unable to miss.

It was at that point, apparently, when the Lynx decided enough was enough.

Over the course of the next nine minutes the Lynx outscored the Valkyries by 14 points on the way to an 82-71 victory Saturday at Target Center.

It was an amazing reversal of momentum in a game that had a few of them.

The biggest: Golden State made 8-of-10 shots and all three three-pointers it tried while taking a two-point lead with 4½ minutes left in the third quarter.

Then it was all Lynx. Napheesa Collier scored 14 of her 22 points in that 21-4 run that put the Lynx — who started the fourth quarter 6-0 — up 15 on Bridget Carleton’s corner three with 5:52 left in the game.

Collier made eight of 11 shots and her only three-pointer and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line, pushing her stretch of consecutive free throws made to 38. Courtney Williams scored 15, Kayla McBride 10. Center Alanna Smith had five points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks when she left the game with 7:54 left in the third because of a right knee injury.

The Lynx (16-2), who won their fourth straight game, had a 21-12 edge on bench points and a 19-5 edge on points off turnovers. Minnesota had eight players score at least five points and had assists on 25 of 29 made field goals.

Tiffany Hayes led Golden State (9-8) with 23 points.

The Valkyries opened the first quarter 8-2 and they ended it 10-8.

But in between: a 14-0 Lynx run that had Minnesota up as many as nine. By the time Diamond Miller hit a buzzer-beating three at the end of the quarter, the Lynx led 25-18 and eight Minnesota players had scored at least two points but none more than five. Minnesota had assists on eight of nine made baskets.

Related Coverage

Lynx

From Russia with love: Lynx teammates lean on each other

Lynx

Samuelson will have surgery on injured foot, miss rest of Lynx season

Lynx

After a first quarter not like the others, Lynx roll against Mystics

The Lynx pushed their lead to 10 points three times in the second quarter, the last time on Collier’s three-pointer with 2:48 left.

But Minnesota didn’t score again in the quarter. Instead the Valkyries finished the half on a 5-0 run to make it 41-36 at the half.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 72, Valkyries 61

WNBA standings

The Lynx still led by five mid-third quarter. But their struggles on the defensive end started costing them. The Valkyries went on a 7-0 run to take a 56-54 lead with 4:32 left in the third, having made eight of 10 shots in the quarter, including all four three-point attempts.

Then the Lynx reasserted themselves on defense.

Collier scored seven points in a 15-4 Lynx run to end the quarter — capped by another three by Miller — that put Minnesota up nine entering the fourth. The Valkyries went 1-for-9 and missed all three threes they shot in that stretch. Collier had seven points and Williams eight in the quarter.

about the writer

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Lynx

See More

Lynx

Challenged by the Valkyries, Lynx push back for victory

card image

Golden State took a lead in the third quarter, until Minnesota surged away behind Napheesa Collier.

Lynx

From Russia with love: Lynx teammates lean on each other

card image

Lynx

Samuelson will have surgery on injured foot, miss rest of Lynx season

card image