Luckily for Kliundikova, when she joined the Lynx in June on a one-year contract, a familiar face was waiting for her: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu. The 20-year-old rookie known as “Ola” was drafted No. 15 overall by the Lynx in April, but before that, the two played together at Russian powerhouse club UMMC Ekaterinburg for three years. The language barrier is just one of many adjustments they’ve faced in Minnesota, but their shared background has forged a fast connection, making life in the WNBA a little easier for them both.