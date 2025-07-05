Maria “Masha” Kliundikova has a habit of nodding — even when she doesn’t quite understand.
At first, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and her staff thought things were clicking with the Russian forward. They’d explain a concept, Kliundikova would nod, and practice would roll on.
But when the same mistake showed up again, the staff realized something else entirely: The nod or “mhm” didn’t mean “I got it.”
“So we’re learning that in Russia, ‘mhm’ does not mean ‘yes,’ ” Reeve said with a slight laugh. ”It must mean ‘I don’t understand.’ ”
Luckily for Kliundikova, when she joined the Lynx in June on a one-year contract, a familiar face was waiting for her: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu. The 20-year-old rookie known as “Ola” was drafted No. 15 overall by the Lynx in April, but before that, the two played together at Russian powerhouse club UMMC Ekaterinburg for three years. The language barrier is just one of many adjustments they’ve faced in Minnesota, but their shared background has forged a fast connection, making life in the WNBA a little easier for them both.
“I support her,” Kliundikova said of Olairi Kosu. “I want to give her my energy. I will always be with her. And she helped me a lot when I came here. … We are good friends.”
The Lynx didn’t plan it this way — Kliundikova wasn’t signed because of Olairi Kosu, Reeve said. But it hasn’t taken long to see the value of the pairing.
“It’s really great to have Masha, my teammate from Russia, here,” Kosu said. “She supports me, and I feel the love.”