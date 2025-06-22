Lynx

Lynx, playing without injured Napheesa Collier, pull away late to defeat Sparks 82-66

Kayla McBride scored 29 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as the Lynx improved to 12-1 on the season.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 22, 2025 at 2:02AM
Lynx guard Courtney Williams, center, drives past Los Angeles star Kelsey Plum, left, for a layup at Target Center on Saturday night. Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting. (Minnesota Lynx)

Just over a week ago the Los Angeles Sparks came to town and the Lynx dropped more than 100 points on them, 54 in the first half, 26 coming from Napheesa Collier.

The points came a little harder Saturday night at Target Center, with Collier, the WNBA’s leading scorer, sitting out because of a sore lower back.

But, eventually, they came, mainly in the form of Kayla McBride.

Down a point in the fourth quarter, McBride scored six consecutive points during a 10-0 run that put the Lynx up nine on the way to an 82-66 victory over the Sparks.

But it wasn’t easy. Well, at least until the end. The Lynx improved to a league-best 12-1, but they had to work for this one while beating the Sparks (4-10) for the second time in eight days.

 

McBride scored 29 points, making nine of 13 shots overall, five of seven three-pointers. Of those, 15 came in a 22-4 Lynx run that turned a one-point deficit into a 17-point lead.

Courtney Williams scored 18 with six assists. Recently signed Maria Kliunkikova, starting at center in place of Collier, scored 12 points with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

That 10-0 run was just the start. Out of a Sparks timeout, the Lynx kept growing the lead, with McBride leading the way.

It was a strong finish to a difficult start that saw the Lynx trailing (by a point) at halftime for the fourth time this season. They have won all four of those games.

The Lynx shot 53.3%, held Los Angeles under 40%, got seven points from Williams and eight from McBride, but still led by a relatively modest 21-16 when the quarter ended.

Williams had five points, two rebounds and two steals as the Lynx began the game with an 8-0 run, but came right back to within a point. But the Lynx pushed the lead back to five before the quarter ended.

The Lynx led 25-18 when Williams scored with 8:01 left in the first half. The Lynx didn’t score again for nearly 5 minutes and didn’t hit a field goal for more than 6 minutes.

The result: a 17-8 Sparks run to end the first half that turned that seven-point deficit into a 35-34 lead on Kelsey Plum’s driving, buzzer-beating shot.

The Sparks shot 9-for-14 in the second quarter. The Lynx made half of their 10 shots, but turned the ball over eight times.

The Sparks led by five with 4:50 left in the third quarter. But the Lynx — getting points from six players — closed the quarter on a 16-8 run to take a 57-54 lead on Diamond Miller’s fast-break basket at the quarter buzzer.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

