Lynx, playing without injured Napheesa Collier, pull away late to defeat Sparks 82-66

Just over a week ago the Los Angeles Sparks came to town and the Lynx dropped more than 100 points on them, 54 in the first half, 26 coming from Napheesa Collier.
The points came a little harder Saturday night at Target Center, with Collier, the WNBA’s leading scorer, sitting out because of a sore lower back.
But, eventually, they came, mainly in the form of Kayla McBride.
Down a point in the fourth quarter, McBride scored six consecutive points during a 10-0 run that put the Lynx up nine on the way to an 82-66 victory over the Sparks.
But it wasn’t easy. Well, at least until the end. The Lynx improved to a league-best 12-1, but they had to work for this one while beating the Sparks (4-10) for the second time in eight days.
McBride scored 29 points, making nine of 13 shots overall, five of seven three-pointers. Of those, 15 came in a 22-4 Lynx run that turned a one-point deficit into a 17-point lead.
Courtney Williams scored 18 with six assists. Recently signed Maria Kliunkikova, starting at center in place of Collier, scored 12 points with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.