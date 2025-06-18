Courtney Williams couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half Tuesday at Target Center. In the second half she cashed in. The Lynx offense was stuck in neutral for the first 20 minutes, in the second half it shifted into gear.
Once again, one half was enough.
With Napheesa Collier out of the game for most of the second half with a back injury, with the bench (and Williams) leading the way, the Lynx rebounded from their lowest-scoring half of the season to rally to a 76-62 victory over Las Vegas.
That means the Lynx will host the Commissioner’s Cup championship on July 1 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Down as many as 14 points late in the second quarter and down nine at the half, the Lynx (11-1) outscored the Aces (5-6) 46-23 in the second half, most of which was played with Collier out of the game.
The final two quarters comprised the best half of basketball the Lynx have played, at both ends.
After scoring 30 points on 12-for-36 shooting and making one of 13 threes, the Lynx shot 10-for-17 while taking control of the game in the third quarter.
Las Vegas scored 23 points on 8-for-30 shooting in the second half.