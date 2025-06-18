Lynx

Lynx’s rally past Vegas, will play for Commissioner’s Cup

Courtney Williams leads second-half surge with a game-high 20 points; Lynx will play host to Indiana on July 1.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 2:45AM

Courtney Williams couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half Tuesday at Target Center. In the second half she cashed in. The Lynx offense was stuck in neutral for the first 20 minutes, in the second half it shifted into gear.

Once again, one half was enough.

With Napheesa Collier out of the game for most of the second half with a back injury, with the bench (and Williams) leading the way, the Lynx rebounded from their lowest-scoring half of the season to rally to a 76-62 victory over Las Vegas.

That means the Lynx will host the Commissioner’s Cup championship on July 1 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Down as many as 14 points late in the second quarter and down nine at the half, the Lynx (11-1) outscored the Aces (5-6) 46-23 in the second half, most of which was played with Collier out of the game.

The final two quarters comprised the best half of basketball the Lynx have played, at both ends.

After scoring 30 points on 12-for-36 shooting and making one of 13 threes, the Lynx shot 10-for-17 while taking control of the game in the third quarter.

Las Vegas scored 23 points on 8-for-30 shooting in the second half.

Williams scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half. Diamond Miller (12) and Natisha Hiedeman (12) were both in double figures off the bench.

The Aces, playing without the injured A’ja Wilson, were led by Jewell Loyd’s 12 points.

Down nine at the half, the Lynx outscored the Aces 40-15 over the first 16 minutes of the second.

The Lynx matched their season low in first-quarter points, opened the game by falling into an 8-0 hole, shot just 29.4% overall and missed all eight of their three-point attempts.

But it was still just a three-point Vegas lead, 18-15, when the quarter ended. The Lynx made up for some shooting woes by scoring nine points off turnovers and grabbing a 5-1 edge from the free-throw line.

By halftime, the Lynx were down 39-30, had shot 12-for-36 overall, made just one of 13 three-pointers — that coming from Miller with 1:37 left in the second quarter — and allowed the Aces to score 10 second-chance points. It was Minnesota’s lowest-scoring half of the season.

And it could have been worse. Minnesota was down 14 when Young hit a three-pointer with 3:53 left in the half. But Miller scored five points in a 9-4 run to end the half.

With 7:57 left in the third quarter and the Lynx still down seven, Collier was fouled, appeared to get hurt and left the game.

But it didn’t slow a third-quarter rally. Miller scored seven points and Williams had six points and three assists in a 20-16 third quarter that had Minnesota up 56-54 when it ended.

The Lynx made 10 of 17 shots in the third, two of three threes, while holding the Aces to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

