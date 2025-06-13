As career of Lynx legend Seimone Augustus is honored, so is her legacy in leadership

Napheesa Collier came into the WNBA as a rookie in 2019, Seimone Augustus’ final year with the Lynx.
Collier was, in her own words, like a baby bird. Everything new, knowing nothing about the league. “You need help with everything,” she said.
And she got it.
Saturday’s game against Los Angeles at Target Center is also a celebration of Augustus’ induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It has brought the former Lynx great back to the Twin Cities, along with other former Lynx players and teammates, many of whom watched the team practice Friday.
It is a time to celebrate the four WNBA championships Augustus was a part of, the dynasty she helped create from the ground floor up. But maybe it should also be a time to celebrate the lasting impact she had on a current Lynx team looking to build something of their own.
The Lynx are 9-1 in their first 10 games of the 2025 season, a month-long MVP campaign for Collier, who leads the league in scoring (25.2 points per game), is shooting better than 50% from the floor overall, 40% on threes and 90% from the free-throw line. She grabs nearly nine rebounds a game and is the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Perhaps as importantly, she is an inclusive leader, a team-first player. Humble, as coach Cheryl Reeve said, almost beyond belief. Any of that sound familiar? What better way to carry on the Lynx legacy?
“In your later years you get ready to leave and the new talent comes in,” Augustus said. “You have to embrace it. We knew Phee was going to be the face [of the team]. She won rookie of the year my last year here. She was going to carry the torch. So we had to show her how we led.”