Maybe the story will come out some day. Maybe we will find out that Lynx coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve and the Vikings’ braintrust held a retreat and discussed innovative ways to build a great team.
The Lynx should have won the WNBA championship last year, and this season they have the second-best record in the league.
The Vikings are coming off a 14-win season despite relying on a journeyman quarterback they didn’t even try to keep.
Both have built powerhouse organizations that share surprising similarities.
Why compare these two teams?
Because, if you look at the underpinnings of their success, they look like they have taken many of the same steps to becoming the teams most likely to win the Twin Cities’ next major professional sports championship.
Emphasizing veteran free agents
The Lynx should have won the WNBA title as an overwhelming underdog last year, and should be favored to win it this year, and yet they are receiving almost no value from recent drafts.
They have one first-round pick who is a starter — Napheesa Collier, who was selected in 2019. They have one second-round pick who is routinely productive off the bench — Jessica Shepard, who was also selected in 2019. (They also selected current backup point guard Natisha Hiedeman in 2019, but they immediately traded her to Connecticut before bringing her back last year.)