The most overused word in sports — well, besides “focus” and “huge” — is “great.”
The most misused word in sports — well, besides “momentum” and “iconic” — is “unique.”
If we describe everything as “great,” then nothing is great.
If we describe something or someone as “unique,” we often ignore a hundred or more years of history during which it’s all been done.
So it is with full awareness of what these words mean, and how they are frequently misapplied, that I offer these observations:
Napheesa Collier is great.
She is also unique.
The “greatness” portion of this conversation doesn’t require a conversation. Collier has done just about everything in basketball other than win a WNBA title, and with a few reasonable officials’ calls, she would be a reigning champ.