Lynx

Lynx remain undefeated with 82-77 win over Storm in Kayla McBride’s return

Courtney Williams led Minnesota with 23 points, and the Lynx held off Seattle to move to 5-0 on the season.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 2:11AM
Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates scoring in the first half against the Seattle Storm at Target Center on Tuesday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The first time Kayla McBride got ahold of the ball this season, working a pick and roll, she assisted on Alanna Smith’s layup.

The first time McBride shot the ball this season was when Napheesa Collier found her in the corner barely two minutes in for a three. Swish.

Welcome back.

For the first time this season, the Lynx’s starting lineup was whole. On Tuesday, that translated into a hard-fought 82-77 victory over surging Seattle at Target Center in front of 7,808 fans.

The Lynx, who started the season 4-0 while McBride dealt with what the team called a personal issue, improved to 5-0, their best start to a season since the 2017 team started 9-0.

Up 15 after a quarter, the Lynx saw that lead drop to 10 by the half, to just three after three quarters and to as small as one in the fourth. But in the end, a balanced Lynx lineup prevailed.

McBride finished with 15 points — going 3-for-6 on threes— in the win. Collier scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, also getting five assists and five steals. Smith scored 16, Courtney Williams 23.

Williams (nine), Collier (eight) and McBride (six) accounted for 23 of Minnesota’s 28 fourth-quarter points.

McBride hit four free throws in the final 24 seconds and Collier two more with 11.5 seconds left to seal the win.

Seattle (3-2) had its three-game winning streak ended, despite 20 points from Gabby Williams and 18 from Skylar Diggins.

The Storm scored the first basket of the game. They didn’t score again for more than three minutes. By that time, McBride had hit two three-pointers in a 14-0 Lynx run. That run didn’t stop for most of the rest of the quarter, which ended with Minnesota up 26-11, having built a 13-0 edge on points off turnovers. By the time the quarter ended, five Lynx players had scored four or more points, with Williams, McBride and Smith all scoring six.

That lead was still at 15 when Williams hit a midrange jumper with 3:56 left in the half.

Then Seattle — fueled by a string of Lynx turnovers — went on an 8-0 run to pull within 36-29 on Ezi Magbegor’s basket with 1:24 left.

Smith answered with a shot clock buzzer-beating three to put the Lynx — who made just five of 16 shots, had six turnovers and scored just 13 points in the second quarter — up 10 points at halftime.

The Lynx were still up 11 when Williams scored with 4:59 left in the third quarter. But Seattle took over the final half of the quarter, ending it on a 14-6 run.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

