The first time Kayla McBride got ahold of the ball this season, working a pick and roll, she assisted on Alanna Smith’s layup.
The first time McBride shot the ball this season was when Napheesa Collier found her in the corner barely two minutes in for a three. Swish.
Welcome back.
For the first time this season, the Lynx’s starting lineup was whole. On Tuesday, that translated into a hard-fought 82-77 victory over surging Seattle at Target Center in front of 7,808 fans.
The Lynx, who started the season 4-0 while McBride dealt with what the team called a personal issue, improved to 5-0, their best start to a season since the 2017 team started 9-0.
Up 15 after a quarter, the Lynx saw that lead drop to 10 by the half, to just three after three quarters and to as small as one in the fourth. But in the end, a balanced Lynx lineup prevailed.
McBride finished with 15 points — going 3-for-6 on threes— in the win. Collier scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, also getting five assists and five steals. Smith scored 16, Courtney Williams 23.
Williams (nine), Collier (eight) and McBride (six) accounted for 23 of Minnesota’s 28 fourth-quarter points.