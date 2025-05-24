How accessible are Twin Cities professional sports stadiums?

When Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) last month awarded U.S. Bank Stadium its 2025 Barrier-Free America Award, it was the first time that an NFL stadium had received the honor.
But how do the other pro sports stadiums and arenas in the Twin Cities rate when it comes to ease of access for people with disabilities?
Pretty good, it turns out.
From wheelchair seating on multiple levels and at a range of ticket prices to on-site sensory rooms where fans on the autism spectrum can regroup and recalibrate, Minnesota’s professional sports venues are increasingly adding a range of accessibility amenities.
Officials said they offer many of the same things, by design. St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, CHS Field and Allianz Field and Minneapolis’ Target Center, Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium collaborate and communicate to each other about the latest trends in accessibility, officials said.
The result is a sports arena landscape that’s more welcoming and inclusive than many other areas of the country, said Todd Kemery, a Marine Corps veteran and national director of PVA’s Minnesota chapter.
“Unless you’re in a wheelchair, not everybody is going to understand,” he said. “But people [here] are willing to make changes. And that’s all we’re looking for, is to have somebody understand.”
Team officials, Kemery said, “have been really excellent about listening to the community.”