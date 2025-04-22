As buildings close, navigating downtown St. Paul skyways has become a hassle

For many, the loss of one of downtown St. Paul’s key skyway arteries is an inconvenience.
But for Tommy Sar, who lives in an adjacent apartment and uses a wheelchair, it’s untenable.
Earlier this month, the city closed routes surrounding three condemned buildings: the Alliance Bank Center, the St. Paul Athletic Club and the Capital City Plaza ramp. Owners of all three properties stopped paying for utilities, security and maintenance, causing city inspectors to deem them unfit for human habitation.
Weeks later, the temporary walls and locked doors are still catching commuters and visitors by surprise, forcing U-turns on lunchtime strolls or extended walks to the office. Sar, on the other hand, is well aware of the closures limiting his access to a large swath of downtown, including many of the businesses he used to regularly frequent.
When Sar moved downtown in 2019 to be close to his former job at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, the skyways were “one of the biggest amenities,” he said.
Now his once-quick trip to the pharmacy is a much longer and more complicated errand. He no longer makes weekly visits to Legacy Chocolate, since the street-level route is too hilly. He’s had to start looking at condos and apartments to move into after his lease is up in July.
“There are some downsides to living here,” Sar said of downtown. “And there’s less and less upsides.”
Closing time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, downtowns across the country have struggled as office employees embraced remote and hybrid work. Parts of St. Paul’s urban core are facing added challenges as Madison Equities, once downtown’s largest property owner, is attempting to offload several financially distressed buildings such as the Alliance Bank Center and Capital City Plaza ramp.