Government workers returning to work is a big deal for downtown St. Paul, but not a silver bullet

“Having our state office workers come back to the office is going to be really, really important and powerful for downtown St. Paul,” said Joe Spencer, president of the nonprofit St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “You think about what that means to have that many more people grabbing coffee, going out for lunch, having breakfast meetings, getting a couple of those essential things on their way in or way out, picking up a gift in the middle of the day. All of those things, they really add up.”