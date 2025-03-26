Government workers returning to work is a big deal for downtown St. Paul, but not a silver bullet

The return of state employees to their offices in June, joining St. Paul city staff, could bring thousands of government workers back to downtown St. Paul.
A day after Gov. Tim Walz announced the return-to-work plan, downtown boosters said they’re hopeful an influx of white-collar workers will be enough to stop downtown St. Paul’s slide. But there are still big questions about how many more workers will be back, how often, and whether they’ll linger downtown long enough to keep businesses alive — that is, the businesses that survived the pandemic.
Mayor Melvin Carter said he hopes a more regular flow of office denizens will help downtown St. Paul and its struggling small businesses.
On Wednesday at lunchtime, some downtown restaurants bustled. The Loon Cafe’s tables were nearly full, the Afro Deli had a short line, and office workers speed-walked across downtown streets with plastic containers of salad and Chipotle bags.
“Having our state office workers come back to the office is going to be really, really important and powerful for downtown St. Paul,” said Joe Spencer, president of the nonprofit St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “You think about what that means to have that many more people grabbing coffee, going out for lunch, having breakfast meetings, getting a couple of those essential things on their way in or way out, picking up a gift in the middle of the day. All of those things, they really add up.”
But some downtowners wonder if the workers will be enough to bring vitality to downtown St. Paul.
“It’s not going to be night and day,” predicted Joe Furth, who owns Eclipse Records on Wabasha Street. “You can’t just do one thing. You’ve got to do multiple things.”
Long term, the St. Paul Downtown Alliance wants to do just that: better integrate office buildings in the central business district with more housing and entertainment.