Brooks: Nothing makes a downtown more vibrant than forcing people to be there

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a page from the federal government’s handbook this week and executive ordered the state workforce back to the office.
Downtown St. Paul is struggling. Maybe butts in the seats at the desks in the cubicles will help.
Go forth, state workers, and buy venti lattes and order $15 salads — for half the week, at least. Fill your tanks, pay for childcare, shell out for a new wardrobe to replace the one the moths ate in 2020. Inch through gridlock. Cool your heels at the bus stop. Hope nobody veers deliberately through a puddle to soak you in the bike lane on your way to the office.
Nothing makes a downtown more vibrant than forcing people to be there.
It was a little after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and everything was 50% off at Lunds & Byerlys, on the last day of business at the last full-service grocery store in downtown St. Paul.
It was morning rush hour, but the downtown sidewalks were almost empty. Traffic was light. Last autumn, Colliers estimated that as much as a quarter of the office space in the central business district may be vacant.
Sixty percent of the state workforce is already back in the office — or in the state parks, the hospitals, the classrooms, the prisons, in patrol cars, the courts or on maintenance crews out repairing our bridges.
On Tuesday, Walz ordered the rest — the ones who don’t need to be on site to do their jobs — back to the office to do their jobs. He did not ask them what would make them want to go back to the office. Although access to downtown groceries might be on the list.