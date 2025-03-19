Brooks: A push to save homeless Minnesota seniors from the streets

It was a bitterly cold night in Minneapolis. Thomas Norman Jr. and his wife, Yolanda, sat in a park across from Target Field, trying to catch a few hours of sleep.
This wasn’t how they expected to spend their golden years.
They had a home once, until they lost their apartment and everything inside to a flood. They’d had jobs, until age and ill health caught up to them. Thomas, 61, had once worked as a security guard. Now he was the one whom store security trailed through the store, eyes on the bag he carried that held everything he had.
“After a couple of nights in the park — we’re not young — I was in pain,” he said. “I can laugh about it now, but back then, it seemed like the days never end.”
The nights were cold. The days were long and sometimes they were so hungry, “we tried to fill up on water,” he said. Thomas was suffering from kidney disease, COPD and arthritis. Yolanda, 55, was nearly blind after eye surgery.
“You never, in a million years, think something like that is going to happen to you.”
They had joined the fastest-growing homeless population in Minnesota — our elders.
Thomas can smile when he tells his story because he’s home now, in a St. Paul apartment they moved into just in time for Yolanda to cook Christmas dinner in their kitchen for their new neighbors.