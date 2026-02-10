State worker union investigating former president over claims of long work weeks, high pay

Minnesota’s largest public employee union is investigating its former president after members questioned whether she was actually working the long hours she allegedly claimed at her union and state jobs.
Between her two jobs, Megan Dayton earned about $180,000 annually in recent years — far more than her predecessor.
State employees who are elected to union leadership positions typically dial back their state work as they spend more time on union duties.
But publicly available data shows Dayton, who recently left MAPE and her state positions, was paid for full-time work at the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and more than half-time work in her state role as a senior demographer in the Department of Administration.
Several MAPE members presented data on Dayton’s state and union pay to the union’s board of directors at a recent meeting and questioned whether it was possible, said MAPE spokeswoman Ashley Erickson. That presentation motivated the board to take “swift and concrete action” by hiring an outside investigator, she said.
“All of MAPE leadership understands the seriousness of this matter and is committed to a thorough and independent investigation that will guide our next steps,” Erickson said.
A former MAPE executive is now serving as its interim president. The investigation was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer.
The turmoil comes after an unusually fractious year between public employee unions, including MAPE, and DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who ordered public employees to come back to the office at least 50% of the time. Dayton and MAPE led an unsuccessful push to end those mandates as part of last year’s contract negotiations.