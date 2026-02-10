News & Politics

State worker union investigating former president over claims of long work weeks, high pay

Between two jobs, former MAPE President Megan Dayton earned about $180,000 annually in recent years — far more than her predecessor.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2026 at 10:51PM
Megan Dayton, then-president of the Minnesota Association Of Professional Employees, speaks alongside allied labor unions and staff of the Department of Corrections during a news conference at the State Capitol in May 2025. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s largest public employee union is investigating its former president after members questioned whether she was actually working the long hours she allegedly claimed at her union and state jobs.

State employees who are elected to union leadership positions typically dial back their state work as they spend more time on union duties.

But publicly available data shows Dayton, who recently left MAPE and her state positions, was paid for full-time work at the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and more than half-time work in her state role as a senior demographer in the Department of Administration.

Several MAPE members presented data on Dayton’s state and union pay to the union’s board of directors at a recent meeting and questioned whether it was possible, said MAPE spokeswoman Ashley Erickson. That presentation motivated the board to take “swift and concrete action” by hiring an outside investigator, she said.

“All of MAPE leadership understands the seriousness of this matter and is committed to a thorough and independent investigation that will guide our next steps,” Erickson said.

A former MAPE executive is now serving as its interim president. The investigation was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer.

The turmoil comes after an unusually fractious year between public employee unions, including MAPE, and DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who ordered public employees to come back to the office at least 50% of the time. Dayton and MAPE led an unsuccessful push to end those mandates as part of last year’s contract negotiations.

Dayton is now president of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment but told the Minnesota Star Tribune in an interview on an unrelated topic last year that she spends “most of my time working for MAPE.”

“I have been closing out and documenting fifteen years at the State Demographic Center and five and a half years at MAPE. That process asks a lot of a person,” she also wrote in a recent social media post made after she announced her career changes. “Mentally. Emotionally. I am accounting for everything I’ve carried and everything I am choosing to leave behind.”

Her LinkedIn page also says she recently completed two advanced degrees.

Dayton was hired by the state demographer’s office in 2012 and was promoted several times, most recently serving as the state program administrator coordinator. Her highest yearly state pay was $82,322 in fiscal year 2020, just before she was elected MAPE president in July of that year.

Her state earnings declined to $46,358 in the next fiscal year. But the union more than made up for her lower state salary; MAPE paid her between $91,929 and $111,013 a year between 2021 and 2024, the organization’s tax filings show.

Dayton’s state salary rebounded, too. She was paid between $62,935 and $76,625 in the fiscal years between 2022 and 2025, state payroll data shows — a salary that she would’ve needed to work about 30 hours a week to earn.

Public data also shows Dayton’s predecessor, Chester Jorgensen, claimed far fewer hours worked and earned a much smaller salary between his union and state jobs when he was MAPE president in the 2010s.

