Will labor keep backing Gov. Tim Walz after he called state workers to return to the office?

Some union members say if it comes down to it, they’ll still hold their noses and vote for the governor again.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 11:00AM
Members of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) union participate in informational picketing at the Centennial Office Building on Wednesday. MAPE represents over 18,500 state workers. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Abby Shea was excited in early March when Gov. Tim Walz assured her and hundreds of other state workers at a State Capitol rally that upcoming contract negotiations would “start with respect.”

“He said it to our faces wearing a MAPE scarf,” said Shea, a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and a planner for the state Health Department.

Possible state budget cuts were looming, but Shea felt optimistic that Walz, a longtime labor supporter, would have their backs.

Three months later, Shea feels anything but respected by the governor.

Since that rally, unions say the state has proposed significant raises to health care costs for many state workers. Others are facing impending layoff notices because of deadlock at the Capitol. And then there’s the big shock: the order to return to office at least part time. Unions wanted to address the issue during contract negotiations, but Walz pre-empted that with his late March decree.

“It was such a stab in the back,” Shea said.

Union support has been critical to Walz’s political career and could be instrumental for his expected run for a third term, too. MAPE’s continued support of the governor, however, is not a sure thing.

Walz has acknowledged recent tensions, but he has also defended the office mandate as a reasonable compromise that will strengthen workplace culture. A Walz spokesperson said the administration modified its plan after employee feedback.

“Sixty percent of the state workforce remained in person through the entirety of the pandemic — bringing the rest of state employees back to the office part time will bring advantages like collaboration and mentorship that only in-office work can provide," said Walz spokesperson Claire Lancaster.

Walz, too, has reiterated his support for state employees.

“I still continue to value this workforce,” Walz recently told reporters. “We continue to historically provide some of the best contracts and best benefits.”

Meridith Richmond shouts chants during informational picketing at the Centennial Office Building in St. Paul on Wednesday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Walz is the latest DFL politician to tick off labor unions

In late spring 2018, Walz, a former public school teacher and union member, had lost the DFL Party’s endorsement for governor to then-state Rep. Erin Murphy. He retooled his campaign, starting with a new manager with a union past and a visit to the Duluth Labor Temple to shore up support.

Several big unions stood by him. And within a few months another large union, the Minnesota AFL-CIO, had endorsed his ultimately successful campaign.

Walz’s subsequent legislative victories, particularly in the 2023 session when Democrats passed several worker-focused bills, delighted labor groups. Unions were also a critical part of the coalition that promoted him as a prospect for vice president last year.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wave to a crowd in Eau Claire, Wis., in August 2024. (Glen Stubbe)

But his more recent, and controversial, decisions aren’t unique among DFL leaders. Walz is at least the third prominent DFLer to cross unions in the last half-century, said Peter Rachleff, a retired labor historian at Macalester College.

In the 1980s, Gov. Rudy Perpich, son of a Croatian Iron Range miner, called in the National Guard to protect non-union workers and break the monthslong Hormel strike. And in the 1990s, U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone refused to block a bill that ordered an end to a crippling nationwide railroad strike.

Railroad unions countered by putting up a billboard in St. Paul that read, “D.F.L. — Definitely Failed Labor."

“Most people may assume that Democratic officeholders are pro-labor; some might even assume that they are in the pockets of union lobbyists,” Rachleff said. “But there’s a much rockier history here in Minnesota.”

More recently, some Democrats believe the party needs to tack to the political center to win more elections. Picking a fight with a union is one way to do that, though Rachleff is skeptical of such a strategy.

“But I know that is a narrative that has a good deal of currency,” he said.

There’s mixed support for Walz among the biggest worker unions

MAPE President Megan Dayton recently charged that Walz and his party have forgotten the “labor” part of the DFL acronym. And Marijka Decuir, president of MAPE Local 902, said union officials are discussing whether they will support a third Walz run.

Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, speaks during a May 16 news conference alongside allied labor unions, correctional officers and staff of the Department of Corrections demanding Gov. Tim Walz and state legislative leaders immediately halt the proposed closure of Stillwater prison. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It’s a conversation that’s happening,” she said.

MAPE represents about 18,000 state workers. The other large public sector union, AFSCME Council 5, has not replied to multiple interview requests over the last month after initially criticizing Walz’s return-to-office order.

In an early April interview, AFSCME Council 5 spokesperson Max Hall reiterated the union’s frustration, but also called Walz the “most pro-labor governor in the history of Minnesota, citing the state’s new paid family leave and sick and safe time programs.

“At the end of the day, the governor’s record is clear,” he said.

Behind the scenes, members of the two unions are trying to get each other to work together more closely, Rachleff said.

“These distinct unions each have their own stakeholders and interests,“ he said. ”Sometimes they overlap and sometimes they don’t."

MAPE and AFSCME are both negotiating contracts with the state that expire at the end of June. MAPE officials are holding informational pickets this week and have organized strike training in the event contract talks sour in coming weeks.

Asked at a picket whether they would vote for Walz in 2026, some MAPE members said they’d support another Democrat in a primary election.

But in a general election, where Walz would likely face a much less labor-friendly Republican, they’d begrudgingly vote for Walz again.

“It’s difficult,” said Marissa Behr, a Department of Agriculture employee. “I also don’t believe in not voting, so I’m kind of stuck here.”

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

