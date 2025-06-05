Will labor keep backing Gov. Tim Walz after he called state workers to return to the office?

Abby Shea was excited in early March when Gov. Tim Walz assured her and hundreds of other state workers at a State Capitol rally that upcoming contract negotiations would “start with respect.”
“He said it to our faces wearing a MAPE scarf,” said Shea, a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and a planner for the state Health Department.
Possible state budget cuts were looming, but Shea felt optimistic that Walz, a longtime labor supporter, would have their backs.
Three months later, Shea feels anything but respected by the governor.
Since that rally, unions say the state has proposed significant raises to health care costs for many state workers. Others are facing impending layoff notices because of deadlock at the Capitol. And then there’s the big shock: the order to return to office at least part time. Unions wanted to address the issue during contract negotiations, but Walz pre-empted that with his late March decree.
“It was such a stab in the back,” Shea said.
Union support has been critical to Walz’s political career and could be instrumental for his expected run for a third term, too. MAPE’s continued support of the governor, however, is not a sure thing.
Walz has acknowledged recent tensions, but he has also defended the office mandate as a reasonable compromise that will strengthen workplace culture. A Walz spokesperson said the administration modified its plan after employee feedback.