St. Paul teen lured 3 victims to alley and raped them during first-time meet-ups, charges say

A teenager is charged with luring three victims to a dark alley near his St. Paul home for first-time meet-ups and raping them.
Rakai Eugene Davis, 18, stands charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the first of the assaults back in May 2023, when he was 16 years old. Davis was initially charged as a juvenile before his case was moved Wednesday to adult court.
Davis remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court hearing on July 21. A message was left Friday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Davis is also facing the same count on allegations from Nov. 3 and Dec. 9, with all three occurring within steps of his East Side home in the 1300 block of White Bear Avenue.
Davis hit his first victim in the head with a gun, and carried out the second attack at knifepoint, the charges read.
According to the charges:
On May 27, 2023, a woman in her late 20s told police she was raped by someone she had just met on a dating app. As they walked to an alley in the 1700 block of Cottage Avenue, the 16-year-old Davis started groping her, then slid a knife across her neck as he walked behind her.
The woman said she was able to keep the condom after the assault was over and turned it in as evidence.