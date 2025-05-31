After years at home, thousands of Minnesota state workers are about to return to the office

Wade Miller has worked at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for more than two decades.
He might soon be on his way out.
Miller is one of tens of thousands of state workers who, starting Monday, will be subject to new, stricter return-to-office policies meant to fill up long-underused, state-owned and -leased workspaces across Minnesota.
Like many state employees, Miller started working remotely during the early days of the 2020 global pandemic. In 2022, he took a new position as a state trail and snowmobile program consultant that required him to make a 270-mile round trip once a week from his home near Brainerd to the DNR headquarters in St. Paul.
Now, the new mandate means he will need to make the trip about six times a month. He petitioned to have his workplace switched to the DNR’s Brainerd office.
“If I don’t get that change, I’ll be looking for other work,” he said from a DNR cubicle last week.
Late Friday, a DNR spokeswoman said Miller’s situation had been resolved. But she did not say how, citing privacy concerns. She added that workplace change petitions can be denied because of expected space constraints, but those can change as availability becomes more clear.
Across state government, employees are anticipating the return to office with dread, excitement, or perhaps something in between. Gov. Tim Walz announced the policy shift in March, requiring much of the state workforce to report to the office at least 50% of the time.