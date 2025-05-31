News & Politics

After years at home, thousands of Minnesota state workers are about to return to the office

Executives say the hybrid work plan will build culture, but employee unions are still upset.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 11:00AM
Wade Miller will have to commute from Brainerd 3 out of 10 workdays because of the hybrid work standard at the Department of Natural Resources headquarters in St. Paul. He is looking for an exemption or to transfer closer to home because the commute is too taxing. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wade Miller has worked at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for more than two decades.

He might soon be on his way out.

Miller is one of tens of thousands of state workers who, starting Monday, will be subject to new, stricter return-to-office policies meant to fill up long-underused, state-owned and -leased workspaces across Minnesota.

Like many state employees, Miller started working remotely during the early days of the 2020 global pandemic. In 2022, he took a new position as a state trail and snowmobile program consultant that required him to make a 270-mile round trip once a week from his home near Brainerd to the DNR headquarters in St. Paul.

Now, the new mandate means he will need to make the trip about six times a month. He petitioned to have his workplace switched to the DNR’s Brainerd office.

“If I don’t get that change, I’ll be looking for other work,” he said from a DNR cubicle last week.

Late Friday, a DNR spokeswoman said Miller’s situation had been resolved. But she did not say how, citing privacy concerns. She added that workplace change petitions can be denied because of expected space constraints, but those can change as availability becomes more clear.

Across state government, employees are anticipating the return to office with dread, excitement, or perhaps something in between. Gov. Tim Walz announced the policy shift in March, requiring much of the state workforce to report to the office at least 50% of the time.

While labor unions have opposed the new policy, Walz has argued it still allows for flexibility and hopes it will strengthen workplace culture. The state’s workforce of some 40,000, not including those employed by colleges and universities, makes it the second-largest employer in Minnesota behind the Mayo Clinic.

The workforce will be returning to a smaller workspace

Just a few years ago, state agencies doubled down on remote work and moved to downsize physical spaces to cut costs. A 2022 plan called for agencies to consolidate into state-owned buildings as leases expired in coming years.

The return to office push won’t fundamentally change the state’s implementation of that plan, said Wayne Waslaski, an assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Administration. Many employees will still work remotely half the time, reducing space needs from pre-pandemic levels.

“From a space standpoint, we’ll still be in a smaller footprint even after accommodating for the updated telework policy,” Waslaski said.

Key to that strategy is the state’s embrace of shared workstations. At the Administration Building on the State Capitol campus in St. Paul, teams will work on-site together on the same days. Cubicles are smaller than they used to be — just 6 by 8 feet — and are to be cleaned and empty at the end of each day. Photos, spare ties and other personal effects are to be stored in nearby locker rooms.

Even the entire senior leadership team at the Department of Administration gave up their offices in favor of shared spaces, Waslaski said.

“I kind of like the idea of being able to roam a little bit,” he said from a bare office with pins, but no photos, on the wall.

Both the Administration Building and DNR headquarters appeared mostly empty last week when the Minnesota Star Tribune toured parts of both facilities. Waslaski and Barb Naramore, deputy commissioner at the DNR, both said they were looking forward to seeing more workers return.

“Long term for the vast majority of your employees, I think it’ll be good for their professional development, their career satisfaction,” Naramore said.

One new DNR employee and office regular, Casey Onadipe, said she’s excited to meet her colleagues after only seeing many of them on videoconference calls.

“I’m going to start a candy drawer,” she said. “I’m a mom, so it’s like any way I can bring comfort or joy is my goal.”

It’s unclear what the state is spending on the return-to-office program. Each agency is meeting the policy’s requirements within their current budgets, a Department of Administration spokesperson said. Several agencies declined interview requests. At the DNR, Naramore could not estimate costs but said they likely won’t be significant.

“I’m not expecting a large bill,” she said.

Hotel desks are part of the hybrid work environment at DNR Headquarters in St. Paul. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Public employee unions are still pushing for changes

Leaders of the two major state worker unions, AFSCME Council 5 and the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, heavily criticized Walz’s announcement in March, saying it blindsided them and their members.

AFSCME has not replied to interview requests, but MAPE President Megan Dayton said they are still “incredibly frustrated.”

“People made life decisions based on telework,” Dayton said. “Now we’re being told by our agencies that we have to rearrange our lives with almost no notice for the scale of the life changes that we have to make here.”

Walz’s policy says agencies can allow employees who live more than 50 miles from their office to work remotely 100% of the time. At least one agency, though — the DNR — chose not to follow that guidance, which is why it appears likely Miller will have to make his long commute more often.

But being in the office won’t necessarily lead to more collaboration, Dayton said. When he does make the drive, Miller said he often spends the day on videoconference calls that could just as easily be done from the Brainerd office or from home.

“My collaboration with folks isn’t as much in this building as it is all the other offices around the state,” he said.

MAPE is currently negotiating a new contract with the state and is pushing language that would protect employees’ right to telework. The negotiating table is where return to office should’ve been decided, Dayton said, not behind closed doors among the governor and his staff.

“He doesn’t seem to understand why this is so impactful for our folks,” Dayton said. “From a DFL governor, we’ve tried to reiterate that labor is one-third of that acronym. And it feels like the party has forgotten that to some extent.”

Asked about his relationship with workers unions on a recent Minnesota Public Radio appearance, Walz defended his decision but acknowledged tension between the workforce and himself.

“I won’t kid you. They’re probably not going to throw a picnic for me,” he said.

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

