Most Minnesota government workers ordered to return to the office 50% of the time

Much of the state workforce will have to start reporting to the office at least 50% of scheduled work days starting June 1, according to a policy change announced Tuesday by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
The new policy will affect state agencies that currently employ hybrid policies that give employees flexibility on which days they are in the office. There are exemptions in the new mandate for employees who live more than 75 miles away from their main office, according to a release announcing the change.
“This approach balances the flexibility of telework with the workplace advantages of being in office,” Walz said in a statement. “Having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly and state agencies can build strong organizational cultures more easily.”
The change comes as other employers are starting to call workers back into the office following the pandemic. The federal government has ordered workers back five days a week.
State government is Minnesota’s second-largest employer with a workforce of roughly 40,000 people, not including those working for colleges and universities.
Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, which represents more than 18,000 state workers, said the policy change was a “shock” and they were not included on discussions.
“Five years ago we all went home and we completely changed our lives to accommodate the new reality of the workplace, which is hybrid,” Dayton said. “People don’t have daycare. They’ve gone down to one car.”
“We are incredibly disappointed and really fired up,” she added.