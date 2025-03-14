The divide between hybrid and return to office advocates grows in Minnesota

U.S. workers reported working about a quarter of their full-pay days from home in February, compared to more than 60% in May 2020, according to data from the WFH Research monthly Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes. Of those whose jobs allowed for remote work — as in, not those that require a shared physical location, such as health care or construction — more than a third are fully onsite, while about 20% are fully remote. The greatest share — nearly 45% — reported working a hybrid schedule.