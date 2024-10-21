3M is calling employees back to the office after adhering to a fully remote-friendly policy far longer than many other companies.
3M dials back remote work policy
Senior managers need to be back three days a week in November. Other employees encouraged to also work from Maplewood HQ those days, CEO said in letter.
Starting next month, senior managers will be required to work on-site at 3M headquarters in Maplewood on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, while other employees are encouraged but not necessarily required to come to the office for these “collaboration days.”
“We have heard from employees with strong points of view in support of remote work, as well as others who miss the innovation, creativity and working relationships that we believe happen best in-person,” CEO Bill Brown wrote in a note to employees on Monday. “To get the best of both, we are evolving our Work Your Way policy in a way that brings people together more often, maintains our focus on results and continues to empower our people with flexibility.”
The change first affects HQ employees who live within a commutable distance from the office and will be phased out globally over time, Brown wrote.
While thousands of 3M’s manufacturing employees and researchers worked in plants and labs throughout the pandemic and beyond, office roles have been dispersed under the company’s “Work Your Way” policy.
3M touted its remote-work policy as a “talent differentiator” for attracting and retaining employees this spring. Future of Work manager Beth Lokken did say at the time, however: “We’re learning, and we’re never done changing.”
Brown has been adamant about 3M launching more new products and driving growth through innovation since he became CEO in May. He wrote in his note the workplace change is about “creating environments and opportunities for teams to connect and problem solve” to “reinvigorate 3M’s innovation and growth and improve operational performance.”
Brown said leaders will be encouraged to set team meetings or one-on-ones for the collaboration days but “continue to trust you to get your work done and recognize the importance of flexibility.”
“We do not plan to track individual employee whereabouts, employees are encouraged to make a good-faith effort to participate and follow our new model,” Brown wrote. “We will monitor attendance at a macro level to understand site-based participation.”
Four and a half years after the pandemic sent office workers home, few Fortune 500 companies allow fully remote work for most office roles anymore. Return-to-work mandates from tech companies, seen as most likely to offer remote positions, were a harbinger for other industries over the past year.
Except for those senior leaders who will be expected to be on-site three days a week, 3M’s policy shift is not a full-scale return-to-work mandate — for now.
“This phased approach gives us the opportunity to solicit your feedback, learn as we go and continue making changes to strengthen the overall employee experience at our sites,” Brown wrote. “I look forward to meeting more of you in person.”
