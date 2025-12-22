MN Fortune 500

Fastenal’s longtime CEO Dan Florness to retire this summer

The Winona-based company’s President and Chief Sales Officer Jeffrey Watts will become chief executive July 16.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2025 at 5:38PM
President and chief sales officer Jeffery Watts, right, and CEO Daniel Florness pose for a portrait at the Fastenal headquarters in Winona, Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. On Dec. 22 Fastenal announced Watts would succeed Florness as CEO] LEILA NAVIDI • leila.navidi@startribune.com (Leila Navidi)

Winona-based Fastenal announced that longtime Chief Executive Officer Dan Florness will retire effective July 16.

The company’s board of directors met Dec. 19 and elected President and Chief Sales Officer Jeffrey Watts to succeed Florness.

Florness, who grew up in western Wisconsin and earned an accounting degree at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, worked at a major public accounting firm before former CEO and co-founder Bob Kierlin recruited him to Fastenal in 1996. In 2016, Florness became CEO, succeeding Will Oberton.

“Fastenal is blessed with great people, and the opportunity to be a member of this team for 30 years has been an honor,” Florness said in a news release.

Fastenal distributes fasteners and supplies to manufacturers and industrial customers. It has more than 25,000 employees and 1,600 branch locations.

Under Florness, Fastenal has invested heavily in customer connection through its vending machines and onsite locations, evolving from a distributor of products to a supply-chain partner with an expanded customer list and “high-touch, high-tech” approach.

During Florness’ tenure as CEO, Fastenal’s annual revenue and earnings will have more than doubled from sales of $3.9 billion in 2015 to the projected $8.2 billion in sales for 2025. Annual profits were $516 million in 2015 and project to reach nearly $1.3 billion in 2025.

Fastenal’s stock has had a total return of 440% since Florness started as CEO, consistently outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s return of 303% during that time.

Watts is also a 30-year veteran of Fastenal. Raised in Canada, he led Fastenal’s international sales team for years, including Fastenal’s push into the country in 2005. Watts earned his current title in August 2024.

“I’m excited for what we can achieve in the future, and I’m grateful for Dan’s leadership and mentorship,” Watts said in the news release. ”I’m honored and humbled to be the next CEO of this great organization.”

Florness will retire as CEO and resign from his position on the board of directors, but he will remain as a strategic adviser to Watts until early 2028.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

