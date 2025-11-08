Fastenal CEO leads with Minnesota modesty and so far is hitting the mark

Fastenal’s revenue in 2022 was growing at 16%. Most CEOs would be satisfied, especially after the pandemic, but something didn’t feel right to Dan Florness.
Florness said in a recent interview he felt there were too many competing voices amid the chaos of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and increasing interest rates.
“There were a few things that popped out that didn’t feel Fastenal-like,” Florness said.
The organization seemed misaligned. And that, he said, could lead to issues he wanted to identify before they became problems.
Florness knows Fastenal inside and out. An accountant by training, he joined the Winona-based industrial supplier in 1996 as chief financial officer before becoming CEO in 2016.
He tries to live by a code that his predecessor Bob Kierlin, who died in February, taught him. He strives to treat everyone as an equal, lead with empathy and stay out of the spotlight.
Florness, who understands all the analytics and budget lines, also tries to be honest, whether it’s about finances or a gut feeling, and also feels a loyalty and civic responsibility to southeast Minnesota.
The 2022 conundrum
Florness’ feeling that something was amiss in 2022 came amid chaos created by supply chain disruptions and inflation.