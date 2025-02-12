Bob Kierlin never forgot his community, even after he grew a supply store into a Fortune 500 company in Winona.
Fastenal founder, Winona philanthropist Bob Kierlin dies
Kierlin was notoriously frugal and generous with the community, helping found and fund Winona’s Maritime Museum.
He donated to many Winona-area causes over the years, from supplying classrooms to creating the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and an upcoming performance center. At the same time, Kierlin notoriously skimped on his own pay and found as many ways as possible to stretch a dollar while CEO of Fastenal, an industrial supplier he started with four friends in 1967.
“We’ve never really cared how everybody else does things or tried to follow them,” Kierlin told the Wall Street Journal in 1997. “We’ve found that hard work and good thinking have led to the best possible results.”
Kierlin died this week at 85, according to community leaders.
“Bob really had his hand in quite a few different things in our community,” Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said.
Born in 1939, Kierlin grew up in Winona and graduated from Cotter High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s in business administration from the University of Minnesota.
He had an idea early on to sell fasteners as cheaply as possible by cutting out middlemen, but couldn’t secure investors to support his idea. He banded together with Steve Slaggie, Jack Remick, Van McConnon and later Mike Gostomski to form Fastenal out of his father’s former hardware store.
It took time to grow the company — Fastenal went public in 1987 — but Kierlin refused to boost his own paycheck at the same time Fastenal was expanding to more than 25 countries.
Kierlin reveled in his status as Minnesota’s most underpaid CEO, taking home about $120,000 annually in the 1990s and leaving Fastenal’s top job in 2002 with a $61,000 salary. He remained on Fastenal’s board until 2014.
Fastenal officials declined to comment on Kierlin’s passing, a spokesperson said Tuesday night.
He also served in the Minnesota Senate from 1999-2007, running to bring more frugality to the state government. The Republican wasn’t afraid to reach across the aisle, however.
Former DFL Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona remembers Kierlin’s generosity in supporting the Winona Model Legislature, an annual learning retreat where students simulate the Legislature and create their own bills. Pelowski has helped run the conference for almost 50 years.
Kierlin emailed Pelowski in 2001 with admiration for how well the students did.
“The bills replicate what the actual Legislature considers with near perfect accuracy,” Kierlin wrote. “Have you ever considered inviting newly-elected state legislators to sit in as a learning experience for the real thing?”
Among Kierlin’s most visible gifts to Winona was donating the initial art and funds with his wife, Mary Burrichter, to create the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, a highly regarded visual arts museum in Winona. Pelowski recalled Kierlin dazzling members of the Minnesota House after a mini-session in 2019 with a museum tour.
“I heard about it literally for years afterwards,” Pelowski said. “It’s something you’d expect in Chicago or New York or L.A., and here it is in Winona.”
Kierlin lived just as frugally after he left Fastenal, still driving an older car and jogging around his neighborhood when he could, counting squirrels and rabbits along the way to keep himself occupied.
In a 2022 video for Fastenal, he discussed his career with Fastenal and his leadership philosophy, expressing gratitude for the company’s growth from simple ideas to a powerhouse for the community.
“I have said that one possibility for my gravestone is ‘I’d rather be at Fastenal,‘” Kierlin said with a smile.
