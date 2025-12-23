Eden Prairie’s C.H. Robinson, a logistics stalwart, disrupting industry with AI

C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s largest logistics providers, has gone from disrupted to disruptor.
Five to 10 years ago, the Eden Prairie-based company was facing an existential threat from digital startups in the logistics space.
Firms like Uber Freight and Conroy Logistics believed they could digitize the processes of connecting shippers and suppliers. Investors were betting on them to be the next big thing, but the companies found logistics is a lot more complicated than the ride-hailing business.
Meanwhile, C.H. Robinson is now outpacing the rest of the logistics industry, including digital startups, by transforming its business through AI agents and lean management techniques.
The transformation began with a cultural shift Dave Bozeman enacted after he became CEO in 2023.
Bozeman began with optimizing efficiency to help drive faster, more effective change.
“Our people, our technology and our operating model, those three together are driving this company different in an industry that’s under pressure,” Bozeman said in an interview.
The U.S. freight industry thrived in the disruption of shipping during and after the pandemic but has been in a protracted down cycle for nearly four years.