“An emailed load tender might only say, ‘I have a load for Tuesday’ because the shipper knows we know what they ship on Tuesdays. Or it could contain thousands of words about 20 loads in a PDF attachment with handwritten notes on it,” said Mark Albrecht, the company’s vice president for artificial intelligence. “Our tech can connect details in different parts of the email, discern what’s missing, go fill in the blanks and take action.”