New Target CEO shakes up leadership, staffing

In his second week in the top job, new Target CEO Michael Fiddelke shook up his leadership and shifted staffing to boost its stores.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said Tuesday that Rick Gomez, the chief commercial officer and a company veteran, would be leaving Target. Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer for apparel and accessories, also will be leaving the company.
Executives also sent out a memo to staff that 500 employees would be cut from distribution centers and regional offices so the company could increase in-store employment.
Fiddelke, who was Target’s chief operating officer, took over a company whose performance has been lagging since it grew during the pandemic.
Taking over for Gomez and Sando is Cara Sylvester, previously chief guest experience officer. Lisa Roath will step into Fiddelke’s former role as chief operating officer after acting as the chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty.
“These leadership changes align the right talent and expertise with key roles, and simplify our structure so we can advance our strategy with greater speed, clarity and accountability,” Fiddelke said in a Tuesday news release.
The company is also allocating more payroll to its stores and consolidating supply chain operations, which will eliminate about 500 roles, according to a Target spokesperson.
Fiddelke has said his top priorities are improving the in-store experience, expanding the company’s use of technology and restoring Target’s reputation as a leader in style and design.