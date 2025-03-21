Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proposes additional spending cuts in revised budget plan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz revised his two-year budget plan on Friday, proposing additional spending cuts this year and into the future to respond to a growing projected deficit.
The $250 million in new cuts, proposed for the 2028-2029 budget, come through the reduction or elimination of dozens of programs and grants across state government. That includes facilities maintenance funding for charter schools, reducing some aid for transit in greater Minnesota and the elimination of a state tax rebate program for political contributions.
Walz’s updated proposal cuts $162 million in the 2026-2027 budget he and lawmakers must craft this year.
In early March, state budget officials said Minnesota’s projected surplus for the next two years had shrunk to $456 million, while the anticipated deficit in the 2028-2029 biennium increased from $5.1 billion to $6 billion.
“By addressing the budget challenges we face today, we’re setting Minnesota up for long-term success and protecting the resources necessary to make Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Walz said in a statement.
His budget also boosts one-time spending to respond to bird flu and continues some funding for a law enforcement training program through the Philando Castile Memorial Training Fund, which was created in 2021 as part of a bill that established new requirements related to use of force.
Republicans were critical of the administration for leaving the $6 million in law enforcement funding out of the governor’s initial two-year budget plan.
Walz’s roughly $66 billion budget proposal leaves $2 billion on the bottom line in the current two-year budget, according to a release from his office.