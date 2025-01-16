News & Politics

With a deficit looming, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to roll out his two-year budget plan

He must work with a divided Legislature to pass a budget before this summer or risk a government shutdown.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 16, 2025 at 2:13PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will roll out his two-year budget plan Tuesday and has said everything, including spending cuts, is on the table this year. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to roll out his proposed two-year budget plan on Thursday as he and legislators grapple with a potential multibillion-dollar deficit on the horizon.

The two-term Democratic governor has said everything — including spending cuts — is on the table for the budget debate this year.

Last year budget officials projected the state would have a modest $616 million surplus for the next two years, news that was overshadowed by the revelation that Minnesota’s budget is projected to be $5.1 billion in the red for the 2028-29 biennium.

State budget officials said long-term care for people with disabilities and special education costs are the biggest drivers of the projected deficit.

Republicans have criticized Democrats for passing the largest state budget in history two years ago when they had full control of government.

Democrats are expected to hold a one-vote majority in the Senate following a Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacant Minneapolis seat, but Republicans have a temporary 67-66 edge in the House until a Roseville-area seat is filled in a separate special election on the same day. That could restore a tie in the chamber.

House Democrats are boycotting the legislative session until that election and accusing Republicans in the chamber of moving ahead with illegitimate proceedings.

Walz must work with a divided government to pass a new two-year budget before July 1 or risk a government shutdown. Lawmakers will get an updated budget forecast in February, but the governor must present his plan first.

His budget proposal will be one of Walz’s first major actions in the state since his failed bid for vice president last fall.

Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Documentary reflects on MLK’s visit to Mankato during Civil Rights Movement

card image

“MLK 11.12.61″ features archival audio of the civil rights leader’s speech

News & Politics

With a deficit looming, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to roll out his two-year budget plan

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Roseville licensing center is always crowded, but voters rejected a sales tax to fix it. What’s next?

card image