Minnesota’s state budget forecast to be released Wednesday

The state’s last revenue forecast, issued in February, projected a budget surplus of $3.7 billion.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 11:00AM
A tied Minnesota House will place a check on the agenda of Democrats who still control the state Senate and governor’s office. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota lawmakers will find out Wednesday whether they’ll have a projected budget surplus or shortfall to manage in next year’s legislative session.

Officials from Minnesota Management and Budget will present the state’s latest economic forecast at a news conference Wednesday morning. The projected outlook for Minnesota’s economy will set the stage for DFL Gov. Tim Walz and legislators, who must craft the state’s next two-year budget in the legislative session that begins Jan. 14.

Minnesota’s last revenue forecast, issued in February, projected a budget surplus of $3.7 billion. Officials urged caution at the time, warning that a shortfall could occur in the future if some of the surplus isn’t left on the bottom line.

Democrats held full control of the Legislature the last time it set a two-year state budget of nearly $71 billion in 2023. Republicans ended the DFL’s trifecta control of government in November by bringing the state House to a rare 67-67 tie, pending the outcome of a contested recount. A tied House will place a check on the agenda of Democrats who still control the state Senate and governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

about the writer

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

