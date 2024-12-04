Minnesota lawmakers will find out Wednesday whether they’ll have a projected budget surplus or shortfall to manage in next year’s legislative session.
Minnesota’s state budget forecast to be released Wednesday
The state’s last revenue forecast, issued in February, projected a budget surplus of $3.7 billion.
Officials from Minnesota Management and Budget will present the state’s latest economic forecast at a news conference Wednesday morning. The projected outlook for Minnesota’s economy will set the stage for DFL Gov. Tim Walz and legislators, who must craft the state’s next two-year budget in the legislative session that begins Jan. 14.
Minnesota’s last revenue forecast, issued in February, projected a budget surplus of $3.7 billion. Officials urged caution at the time, warning that a shortfall could occur in the future if some of the surplus isn’t left on the bottom line.
Democrats held full control of the Legislature the last time it set a two-year state budget of nearly $71 billion in 2023. Republicans ended the DFL’s trifecta control of government in November by bringing the state House to a rare 67-67 tie, pending the outcome of a contested recount. A tied House will place a check on the agenda of Democrats who still control the state Senate and governor’s office.
This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the pick for the top Pentagon post, according to multiple reports.