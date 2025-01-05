The state GOP and the conservative Minnesota Voters Alliance are asking the state Supreme Court to void Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to set a special election Jan. 28 for a DFL-held House seat.
Republicans ask Supreme Court to halt January special election for Roseville-area House seat
The court petition claims Gov. Tim Walz prematurely called a special election as control of House hangs in the balance.
The legal challenge is among the unsettled issues that will determine which party controls the Legislature in the 2025 session which starts in just over a week. Republicans are set to begin the session with a 67-66 advantage in the House because the Roseville-area seat is open after a court order voided a DFLer’s victory.
The stakes are tremendous for both parties and set the table for an historically rocky start of the session on Jan. 14.
Until the December court order, the DFL and GOP were to commence the session tied at 67 members each and had been discussing a power-sharing agreement. But now Republicans say the 67-66 advantage will allow them to elect a speaker and control the committee assignments. DFLers dispute this, saying 68 votes are needed for any House action, including the election of a speaker.
The GOP petition seeks to delay the special election — and prolong the GOP advantage. Regardless of when the election occurs, the DFL is heavily favored to retain control of the seat, returning the House to a 67-67 tie.
The GOP petition claimed Walz prematurely called the special election before the seat was vacant because incumbent Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, remains in office.
Becker-Finn didn’t seek re-election. DFLer Curtis Johnson ran for the seat and won the November election by 30 percentage points over Republican Paul Wikstrom, who is seeking the seat again.
But Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro found last month that Johnson was ineligible to run for or hold the seat because he lives in a house in Little Canada, not the Roseville apartment he had rented and claimed to call home. Johnson chose not to appeal Castro’s ruling and said he would resign.
The 33-page GOP and Voters Alliance petition said Johnson can’t “resign” from a seat he was ineligible to hold.
In a statement, Walz’s office defended his action, saying state law requires the governor to call a special election “as soon as possible” and that Becker-Finn’s term is over on Monday with no successor in place.
“Republicans are trying to use the courts to prevent Democratic legislators from being seated,” the Walz statement read.
The petition also faulted Walz for the short notice of the special election. He issued a writ on Dec. 27 with the candidate filing period closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
The GOP petition called Walz’s order rushed, unlawful and premature. “Petitioners have found no other example in any special election in the history of Minnesota with similar facts and such an impetuous timeline,” the petition said.
The Supreme Court has yet to act on the petition announced Saturday. The court could reject it outright or request written briefs and schedule oral arguments.
The House special election is one of two set for Jan. 28. Minneapolis voters also will decide who succeeds former DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic who died of cancer Dec. 27. That seat is also expected to be easily won by a DFLer, but in the meantime, the Senate is tied at 33 members from each party.
The petition did not challenge the election for Dziedzic’s seat.
The state GOP and the Voters Alliance scheduled a news conference at the Capitol on Monday.
