A newly elected Democrat did not meet residency requirements and is ineligible to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives, a Ramsey County District Court judge ruled Friday in a decision that could shift partisan power in St. Paul at least temporarily.
Judge rules DFL House candidate ineligible, throwing majority to GOP for now
Republicans could gain brief control of the Minnesota House, which was poised to be tied 67-67 before Friday’s Ramsey County ruling.
Judge Leonardo Castro ruled in favor of Republican Paul Wikstrom, who contested the election victory of DFLer Curtis Johnson. Wikstrom alleged that Johnson didn’t live in the Rice Street apartment he had rented in the spring to establish residency in the Roseville-area House district.
Castro agreed and wrote that “Curtis Johnson is enjoined from taking the oath of office and from acting as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives for House District 40B.”
Lawyers for Johnson and Wikstrom didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment and Johnson already has an appeal pending on an underlying issue at the state Supreme Court. Castro’s ruling is unlikely to be the final word.
Before the election, Wikstrom’s campaign surveilled Johnson to gather evidence showing he didn’t live in the rental apartment. Wikstrom claimed Johnson owns and lives in a home outside the district in Little Canada. Johnson has said he and his family were searching for a “forever home” in the district but hadn’t found one, so he rented the apartment.
Before Friday’s ruling, the Minnesota House was expected to be tied at 67 DFLers and 67 Republicans for the first time since 1979. Republicans are now poised to control the House by one vote, contingent on the appeal, until a special election can be held for the safely blue Roseville seat. But it takes 68 votes to pass a bill in the House, further complicating the start of the session.
The DFL still controls the Senate and Gov. Tim Walz is also a Democrat. In a sign of how this will play out, state GOP outreach director Walter Hudson, who is also a House member from Albertville, posted his “full statement” of response to the ruling. It’s a wordless video of him laughing.
Johnson’s appeal pending with the state Supreme Court says Wikstrom filed his legal challenge too late. In response to that, Wikstrom said it would be premature for the Supreme Court to step into the case, that it should wait for the district court ruling.
House GOP Leader Lisa Demuth praised Castro’s ruling in a statement, saying the evidence was “overwhelming” that the DFLer didn’t live in the district and that she looks “forward to ensuring that a valid candidate represents District 40B during the upcoming legislative session.”
A possible special election to fill the seat likely wouldn’t be held until after the legislative session begins on Jan. 14. That means Republicans would have temporary control of the chamber, and an opportunity to set the committee structure and pick a speaker, which could be hard for Democrats to undo even if a special election brings the House back to a tie.
Until now, Democrats and Republicans had been negotiating power-sharing agreements and had agreed on House committee membership but still hadn’t decided who would serve as the speaker.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
